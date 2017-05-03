X Factor winner dropped partner to the ground during assault, court told

X Factor winner Beau Monga is accused of picking up his former partner and dropping her to the ground in one of two alleged assaults against her.

Monga appeared relaxed about the charges when he appeared in the Hamilton District Court this morning, pulling a face for the NZ Herald photographer, as his supporters sat in the public gallery.

The 22-year-old is three charges of breaching a protection order and two for male assaults female, from incidents on November 27 and 29 last year.

It's alleged an assault occurred on each day.

He is alleged to have dropped his girlfriend in one assault and in the second the complainant allegedly suffered a graze to her arm.

Monga won New Zealand's second season of TV3's The X Factor in 2015 and is the son of Betty-Anne and Ryan Monga of the group Ardijah.

The victim's sister was first to give evidence, but said she wasn't sure in which order the allegedly attacks occurred.

On the morning of the first alleged assault, she and the complainant were preparing a pork roast for their father's birthday.

The sister said Monga turned up with a friend and she asked her sister whether she should call the police - and did so.

He was yelling that he wanted his baby and his belongings, including a Mac book.

Continued below.

Related Content Watch NZH Local Focus: Hauraki farm cleanup to cost millions 80-year-old personal trainer teaches clients to stay in fighting shape Herald daily quiz: April 21

However, a scuffle Is alleged to have begun as Monga tried to climb through a window in the conservatory.

He was told the police had been called so he went away.

Police arrived and then left, but Monga arriving again a few minutes later, she said.

He then got into the house through the conservatory window as the victim tried to push him out, yelling at him to leave.

Once inside a scuffle occurred and the sister said she saw her sister fall to the ground.

She later asked her sister about what happened and was told he picked her up and dropped her.

The complainant said he also climbed through the window on the second occasion.

She recalled ending up on the ground but wasn't sure how.

She said she had to be hospitalised because of her grazed arm, which happened as she held on to Monga as he fled the house with her phone. Her arm scraped a concrete wall as he went around it.

In questioning from Monga lawyer Jarom Keung, she confirmed the protection order was put in place in June last year after she came down with post natal depression.

The pair eventually got back together before to the alleged assaults.

She confirmed she told Monga she would get the orders lifted, but it never happened.

The trial is set down for half a day.

- NZ Herald