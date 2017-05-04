Inside the flight that triggered Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce

Angelina Jolie hinted that something terrible happened during that flight with Brad Pitt and her kids from Nice, France, to Los Angeles in September that put an end to her marriage.

But the 41-year-old actress has never disclosed any details of what transpired.

On Wednesday UsWeekly dropped some new details, including how the Maleficent actress told the actor to "sober up". It was also claimed that Jolie had planned to split from Pitt "several months" before the plane incident occurred.

The Daily Mail reports the flight on September 14, 2016 was approximately 12 hours long and included the entire clan - Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, eight.

A source told UsWeekly that Brad was "drinking heavily" on the private aircraft, which reportedly did not sit well with Jolie.





There was a stop at the Minnesota's Falls International Airport to refuel.

According to the site, Jolie told the 53-year-old to "sober up" an hour before they landed in Minnesota. This is the same airport where the Allied star relieved himself on the tarmac, according to a September report from the hosts of MyTalk 107.1.

Hosts Bradley Traynor and Colleen Lindstrom claimed the partner of a Minnesota Falls airport employee told them exclusively that workers could hear arguing from the plane before the doors even opened.

"The arguing spilled out onto the tarmac," Lindstrom claimed. "At which point, Brad Pitt relieved himself on the tarmac."

The hosts also said Pitt drove around the tarmac in a fuel truck. At one point, he "backed up and crashed into another airport vehicle."

UsWeekly added that once Brad got back in the jet and they headed toward LA, things got worse - he got into an argument with Jolie.

It was also alleged that when Maddox intervened, "it got physical," a claim that was first made by TMZ in September.

The site also said that when Pitt insisted on taking the kids home with him, she tried to make him think that was going to happen to get him to calm down.

"She said they could talk about everything in the morning," the insider told UsWeekly.

The Mr And Mrs Smith actress "didn't want to call police" it was added by Us. But the cover girl still thought it wise to not go home with him.

"As the plane came in for a landing [in LA], Jolie texted a travel coordinator to hire extra cars to ferry her and the couple's six children to a hotel in an attempt to diffuse the situation with Pitt," the magazine claimed.

When they landed in LA the children "piled into the cars Angie pointed them to and locked the doors," the source claimed.

"Pitt hopped into a separate vehicle and traveled to an undisclosed location without his family," the source added.

The Oceans Eleven star has said that their marriage ended because he was "boozing too much."

He told GQ Style magazine that the split was "self-inflicted" and when asked if the last few months had felt like he was grieving a death, he simply replied: "Yeah."

The Fight Club star has quit alcohol since the incident, admitting it had become a "problem" during his life with Angelina, adding: "Truthfully I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka. I was a professional. I was good."



Pitt has reportedly hired a therapist and a sober coach.

