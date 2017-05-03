Rose Matafeo stunned to tears on All Talk with Anika Moa

Celebs have been known to get emotional on talk shows, but Rose Matafeo was nearly stunned to tears by her own host.

The comedy and TV star appeared on All Talk with Anika Moa last night, who threw a hilarious barrage of insults and worst case scenarios at her in a strange new challenge.

It started when Moa asked: "How good are you at crying on the spot?"

Matafeo, who is performing at the Comedy Festival, foolishly answered: "I'm alright at it actually", at which point she was forced to prove it.

She stared into the camera as Moa gave her some "triggers" to make her cry. She didn't disappoint.

"You're fugly and fat and your boyfriend's left you for your best friend," Moa said.

And that was just the start. Amputations, parental issues, and enforced celibacy followed.

Watch the clip below: