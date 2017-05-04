9:27am Thu 4 May
Brad Pitt's GQ photo spread mocked mercilessly

By Alice Vincent

Brad Pitt has given his first interview since his shocking divorce from Angelina Jolie last September, in which he reveals that he has started therapy and cut back on excessive drinking and marijuana smoking.

The film star is confessional in the interview, which has been picked up widely across the internet for his brutally honest discussion of his loneliness and difficulties that followed his separation from Jolie and their six children.

Brad Pitt's GQ cover story is causing a fuss. Photo/Twitter
He has also been photographed by Ryan McGinley, a photographer best known for his portraits of young, frequently nude people in wide, open landscapes of spectacular beauty.

In McGinley's shoot, Pitt revels in sand dunes and caves, frequently pulling bizarre positions.


Perhaps it was inevitable, but commentators online have taken the opportunity to recast the images, which also reflect the 53-year-old's recent weight loss - in a more comedic light.



* This story originally ran on the Telegraph.

- Daily Telegraph UK

