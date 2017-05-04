Brad Pitt's GQ photo spread mocked mercilessly

By Alice Vincent

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Brad Pitt has given his first interview since his shocking divorce from Angelina Jolie last September, in which he reveals that he has started therapy and cut back on excessive drinking and marijuana smoking.

The film star is confessional in the interview, which has been picked up widely across the internet for his brutally honest discussion of his loneliness and difficulties that followed his separation from Jolie and their six children.

He has also been photographed by Ryan McGinley, a photographer best known for his portraits of young, frequently nude people in wide, open landscapes of spectacular beauty.

In McGinley's shoot, Pitt revels in sand dunes and caves, frequently pulling bizarre positions.

Perhaps it was inevitable, but commentators online have taken the opportunity to recast the images, which also reflect the 53-year-old's recent weight loss - in a more comedic light.

mood: brad pitt in a onesie laying in the snow pic.twitter.com/Q98hjj6uRF — Alayna McClintock (@laynarebecca) May 3, 2017

Here's Invisible Chris Jericho putting Brad Pitt in the Liontamer. pic.twitter.com/xtETf7W2eW — Taco Trey Kerby (@treykerby) May 3, 2017

Continued below.

Related Content Brad Pitt reveals drinking problem was behind his 'self-inflicted' divorce from Angelina Jolie Video Watch: Brad Pitt cleared of child abuse allegations Video Watch NZH Focus: Brad and Angelina Divorce Video Watch: Brangelina split as Jolie files for divorce

'Look! Look! I'm a cactus!' 'Come inside Brad, it's getting dark.' pic.twitter.com/JcFgWHduvW — Alexandra Haddow (@MissAHaddow) May 3, 2017

Frank Ocean: I thought that I was dreaming when you said you loved me

Brad: pic.twitter.com/nAItUQlVmc — PATAGUCCI MANE™✨ (@broazay) May 3, 2017

the same photographer that did Harry's Another Man did Brad Pitt's GQ piece and he only has access to one (1) sweater vest apparently pic.twitter.com/pGIdgPoZf6 — Allyson Gross (@AllysonGross) May 3, 2017

Brad Pitt looks like he about to drop the biggest R&B banger. pic.twitter.com/rvkF9j6umm — Random J (@_RandomJ_) May 3, 2017

brad pitt sounds like hansel from zoolander https://t.co/PBmFSveRVP pic.twitter.com/2L1TZClrhG — sarah hagi (@geekylonglegs) May 3, 2017

Brad Pitt filming a new adaptation of #Morrissey's November spawned a monster. pic.twitter.com/QsMDlxkVdq — Markus Burns (@markusrayburns) May 3, 2017

finally realised who current brad pitt reminds me of: creepy-era robin thicke pic.twitter.com/7k9Cy9zCUH — Bim Adewunmi (@bimadew) May 3, 2017

Here's #BradPitt in a move first patented by @RealBobMortimer universally known as 'Oh, Vic, I've fallen' pic.twitter.com/YyE6LlZ9eN — Sarah Hilary (@sarah_hilary) May 3, 2017

* This story originally ran on the Telegraph.

- Daily Telegraph UK