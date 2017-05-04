Brad Pitt's GQ photo spread mocked mercilessly

Brad Pitt has given his first interview since his shocking divorce from Angelina Jolie last September, in which he reveals that he has started therapy and cut back on excessive drinking and marijuana smoking.
The film star is confessional in the interview, which has been picked up widely across the internet for his brutally honest discussion of his loneliness and difficulties that followed his separation from Jolie and their six children.
He has also been photographed by Ryan McGinley, a photographer best known for his portraits of young, frequently nude people in wide, open landscapes of spectacular beauty.
In McGinley's shoot, Pitt revels in sand dunes and caves, frequently pulling bizarre positions.
Perhaps it was inevitable, but commentators online have taken the opportunity to recast the images, which also reflect the 53-year-old's recent weight loss - in a more comedic light.
mood: brad pitt in a onesie laying in the snow pic.twitter.com/Q98hjj6uRF— Alayna McClintock (@laynarebecca) May 3, 2017
Here's Invisible Chris Jericho putting Brad Pitt in the Liontamer. pic.twitter.com/xtETf7W2eW— Taco Trey Kerby (@treykerby) May 3, 2017
'Look! Look! I'm a cactus!'
'Come inside Brad, it's getting dark.' pic.twitter.com/JcFgWHduvW— Alexandra Haddow (@MissAHaddow) May 3, 2017
Frank Ocean: I thought that I was dreaming when you said you loved me— PATAGUCCI MANE™✨ (@broazay) May 3, 2017
Brad: pic.twitter.com/nAItUQlVmc
the same photographer that did Harry's Another Man did Brad Pitt's GQ piece and he only has access to one (1) sweater vest apparently pic.twitter.com/pGIdgPoZf6— Allyson Gross (@AllysonGross) May 3, 2017
Brad Pitt looks like he about to drop the biggest R&B banger. pic.twitter.com/rvkF9j6umm— Random J (@_RandomJ_) May 3, 2017
brad pitt sounds like hansel from zoolander https://t.co/PBmFSveRVP pic.twitter.com/2L1TZClrhG— sarah hagi (@geekylonglegs) May 3, 2017
Brad Pitt filming a new adaptation of #Morrissey's November spawned a monster. pic.twitter.com/QsMDlxkVdq— Markus Burns (@markusrayburns) May 3, 2017
finally realised who current brad pitt reminds me of: creepy-era robin thicke pic.twitter.com/7k9Cy9zCUH— Bim Adewunmi (@bimadew) May 3, 2017
Here's #BradPitt in a move first patented by @RealBobMortimer universally known as 'Oh, Vic, I've fallen' pic.twitter.com/YyE6LlZ9eN— Sarah Hilary (@sarah_hilary) May 3, 2017
