Sunrise's Sam Armytage and David Koch unimpressed by guest

Samantha Armytage and David Koch couldn't hide their disdain for a guest they were interviewing on Sunrise this morning.

The co-hosts were visibly frustrated during a chat with Sydney mum Lena Kasparian who was fined $300 by NSW Police on the weekend for driving too slowly in a right hand overtaking lane.

After being pulled over by police, Kasparian recorded herself ranting about the "absolutely disgusting behaviour" of NSW Police and uploaded the video to Facebook.

Appearing on Sunrise this morning, Kasparian kicked off the interview by giving a shoutout to the "trolls" who have been bullying her on Facebook.

"Had I known [it was going to go viral] I would have at least dressed up and put some makeup on my face and made sure I looked pretty good," the Sydney mum said.

The interview then suffered a technical difficulty which Armytage took advantage of to throw her first barb at Kasparian.

"Sorry Lena, we've got problems with our satellite link to you," the Sunrise co-host said. "We might try and go back to you because I want to hear what you've got to say because it is illegal and it's very annoying when people drive slowly in the right hand lane."

Once the link was fixed, Kasparian asked if they wanted her to start again.

"I think I got the gist of it," Armytage said before delivering her second blow, "you were annoyed you didn't put makeup on before you did the Facebook rant".

After Kasparian rattled on about being picked on by the police, Koch also made his feelings towards the Sydney mum quite clear.

"Do you regret it now?" he asked her about posting the video on Facebook, "because you're wrong!"

Other brutal exchanges between the Sunrise co-hosts and Kasparian were:

• Armytage: "It is a basic road rule that if you want to go slower than the speed zone you go in the left hand [lane]."

Kasparian: "But nobody knows ..."

Armytage: "Everybody knows this. It is a basic rule that you need to pass on your driver's license."

• Kasparian: "He could at least have given me a warning."

Armytage: "If you break the road rules you don't necessarily get a warning ..."

Kasparian: "Sam, I'm not breaking a road rule."

Armytage: "Well, you were."

• Koch: "Were you being obnoxious to him? That wouldn't have helped."

Kasparian: "Well, look. I was really frustrated Koch."

Koch: "So, you were."

• Kasparian: "We all know that police here are just trying to collect a quota."

Armytage: "No, Lena, I disagree with that. I drive a lot and I find that people who drive slowly in the right hand lane cause more impatience for drivers than people who speed."

Kasparian: "Sam, there were no other cars on the road."

Armytage: "Doesn't matter."

After the brutal interview wrapped up, the Sunrise duo urged viewers to have their say on Facebook and Armytage couldn't resist getting in one last cheeky burn.

"Tell us how you feel when you get stuck behind someone going slowly in the right hand lane," she said, "it infuriates me, as you can tell".





