Stephen Colbert sparks controversy with 'homophobic' Trump joke

Critics are branding Stephen Colbert a homophobe over a joke he made about President Trump on Monday night's Late Show.

The episode, filmed at the end of President Trump's first 100 days in office, ended in a long-winded attack against the commander-in-chief - who he called a "pricktator" who attracts "more skinheads than free Rogaine", the Daily Mail reports.

READ MORE:

• Arrest: Man claims to own Hosking's Audi

• Nicky Watson's extreme makeover

What critics took issue with was Colbert's comments about President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"You talk like a sign language gorilla who got hit in the head. In fact, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin's c**k holster," Colbert said.

At the mention of the term "c**k holster", the entire audience - which had been laughing through the more than 12-minute monologue - erupted into gasps.

The reaction was so loud that Colbert had to wait for them to settle back down to finish the rest of his speech.

Continued below.

Related Content Herald daily quiz: April 20 Adorable toddler struggles into skinny jeans Flight check: Nadi to Auckland on Fiji Airways

The reaction online was just as pointed. Immediately, Trump supporters started branding Colbert a homophobe and called for CBS to fire him.

Colbert's homophobic rant was disgusting and we won't tolerate this anti-LGBTQ behavior.#FireColbert — Scott Presler (@ScottPresler) May 3, 2017

#FireColbert @CBS

What Colbert said about Trump was homophobic and also showed total disrespect for the POTUS. He went way overboard — Brandon Groeny (@brandongroeny) May 3, 2017

I respect & admire Colbert immensely, but even in deservedly trash-talking Trump, there's nothing worthy in anti-fat biogtry or homophobia. — Emily L. Hauser (@emilylhauser) May 2, 2017

@brithume @instapundit Mel Gibson was blacklisted for a decade for antisemitism. Colbert just launched a scripted homophobic rant on national TV. Equal treatment. — Grant Dossetto (@GrantDossetto) May 3, 2017

Others supported Colbert, expressing their feeling that the late night host did not intend to offend the gay community.

I don't buy the Colbert joke is homophobic. The idea isn't that trump loves and honors Putin, it's that he wants to please him. — Jamie (from before) (@Jamie1947) May 2, 2017

@GemMar333 @TwiterIsFascist @GreenleeGazette Homophobia is a fear of gays. Colbert in no way implied hatred or a fear of gay people. You're grasping at straws and it's embarrassing — Jim (@Jim39393) May 3, 2017

- Daily Mail