Adele in Taihape?

Taihape retailer Allan Thomas hasn't a clue who Adele is.

But he's adamant she came into his shop on March 25 and bought a headband.

He even put up a sign to register the meeting of music superstar and small town shopkeeper.

There are no photos, no CTV and no till receipt - but Mr Thomas says "it was her alright."

Mr Thomas, a jewellery maker who works part-time in Taihape Producers Market shop, said he had the doors propped open on that Saturday when a "largish" blonde woman came in with two men.

Two other women with them had walked on down Hautapu St.

"I thought they were going to the cafe next door for a coffee."

The blonde woman walked to the models head on display opposite the door and took the knitted gray and red headband off and put it on.

"She said she wanted to wear it.

"I said I'd better take the price tag - $10 - off first. One of the men with her was very tall, thin and extremely muscular. He never left her side and the other man was smaller. I think it was her husband."

Mr Thomas said the shopper had a distinctive London accent, was very friendly and a "lovely woman".

About five minutes later the other two women came back in.

"One was blonde with a German or Scandinavian sounding accent and the second was tall very dark skinned and had an English accent . She was very pretty."

"They each bought one of my necklaces, a lapis lazuli and a red tiger bead necklace.

"They said they were backing singers and they had to get back to Auckland for a concert that night.

"It was about 10.45am. They said they had driven down from Auckland in a mini bus and stayed in Palmerston North the night before. They said they had driven through the Manawatu Gorge with the plan of driving via the Napier/Taupo Road but decided on going through the main route instead."

It wasn't until later Mr Thomas said he figured out who the woman was.

When he got home "an ad" on TV for the Adele concert that night in Auckland stopped him in his tracks.

" It was her alright. Without all the makeup and stuff but it was her alright."

The 74 year old said he hadn't recognised Adele when she'd come in the shop.

"Well I'm still back in the 60s when it comes to pop music.

"And I don't have a cell phone but I wouldn't have thought to take a picture. My daughter in Australia is really angry with me."

And why did no-one else see her?

Mr Thomas said the town had been virtually empty that morning.

"It was rugby registration down at Memorial Park."

A small hair salon at the rear of the shop is owned by Michelle Donovan who makes the head bands.

"I'm just rapt Adele bought my headband.

"I so wish I'd been there but I was in Auckland for Adele's concert for heaven's sake. How mad is that?"

Taihape Development Trust assistant manager Michelle Fannin is happy to believe Mr Thomas' encounter.

"Allan's a lovely man and I believe him. I just wish we had evidence and could prove Adele was here and really put Taihape on the world map. What fantastic publicity that would be.

"And I wanted to be at Adele's concert that night too. I'm a big fan."