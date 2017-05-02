Donald Trump creepily hit on the Spice Girls as Melania looked on

By Nick Bond

Newly unearthed footage shows a younger Donald Trump making a lewd advance towards a Spice Girl - while then-girlfriend Melania looked on.

It was the year 2000, and Spice Girls Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham were manning the red carpet at a VH1 Fashion Rocks party.

"Donald Trump looks like a banker this evening," says Beckham to the cameras before they stop the businessman for a chat.

"Not at all stylish - but GOD he's rich, so we'll interview him anyway."

The pop pair greet Trump, who is then heard saying "Nice [inaudible]" as he shifts his head around to get a view of Bunton's behind.

Whatever that inaudible word is, it elicits an instant reaction from the pop star, who turns away, covers her cleavage with a hand and appears flustered.

"Donald!" she says, before she and her bandmate recover and get the brief interview back on track.

The 2000 event came five years before the infamous Access Hollywood incident, video of which was leaked to the media last year, in which Trump was captured on microphone boasting about "grabbing women by the p**sy."

