Steph Rowe: Zac Franich's double date goes horribly wrong

Zac Franich's double date turned into a disaster on The Bachelor last night, when he was forced to send someone home during a fun day in the sun.

After a romantic boating trip with Bel and Claudia, Franich was told by host Dominic Bowdon he had to chose to send home one of them, then continue the date with the other.

Franich's response was, "Can I have five minutes?" After he returned, he chose to send home Bel, telling her their time was up.





He wasn't finished then: later, at the rose ceremony, Franich sent home bubbly intruder Vanessa.

But first, the girls took Bel to a cat cafe to cheer her up after her ridiculous tantrum at the previous night's rose ceremony.

This cat cafe was a little different in that it had exotic cats as well as trash pandas (raccoons) and very few domestic cats.

The cats made a deeper connection with Bel that what Zac managed in a few weeks. Touching stuff.

Before she was given the boot, Bel was on a double date where she revealed one of her dozens of cats just had celebrated its first birthday. In her absence, Bel's friends had organised her cat a surprise birthday party. No, you're not in need of another coffee, a birthday party was held for a feline. A dried hairball was likely used as a candle on top of the cake.

Zac sent Bel packing before she got talking about her cats' full fur-mily tree. Top marks brother. Things were getting out of hand on the animal front. Hopefully the sponsors give Bel a farewell basket of kittens for all the emotional stress caused.

Meanwhile, Lily was salaciously licking Viarni's leg in the pool. WUT? You're better than this Lily. Get it together sister.

Later on Lily whipped out some questions for Zac that she had written on the sole of her foot. The real issue here was that she thought this was an appropriate form of flirting.

Kiwis cop enough slack as it is for Hobbit related behaviour, let's rise up as a nation and nip Hobbit footnotes in the bud. Don't even entertain the idea you sick individual.

Zac then gave everyone but intruder No. 2 Vanessa a rose. Don't pity her, she was having a great night hitting the turps and having a giggle, so everyone wins.

Good on you for showing some dignity and keeping your shoes on Vanessa. I respect that.

• Steph Rowe is the social media editor for Newstalk ZB.

- NZ Herald