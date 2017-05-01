25 Years of Shortland Street: John Leigh

By Nicky Harrop for New Zealand on Screen

As Shortland Street turns 25, New Zealand on Screen opens the archives to bring us 25 years of trivia.

Initially written as a guest character, muffin man Lionel Skeggins quickly won the hearts of the nation, winning actor John Leigh a five-year run on the Street.

Jaws dropped when, in 1999, Lionel was washed off a rock while attempting to escape his murderous wife, Mackenzie Choat. Was he dead? With his body never recovered, to this day, the mystery remains.

Here Leigh reflects on working with New Zealand's best writers, directors and actors... and on what it feels like to be present at your own, possible, demise.





