25 Years of Shortland Street: Ellen Crozier was a 'slut in the cardi'

By Nicky Harrop for New Zealand on Screen

As Shortland Street turns 25, New Zealand on Screen opens the archives to bring us 25 years of trivia.

While these days she's best known from her role as Cheryl West in Outrageous Fortune, Robyn Malcolm scored her first big TV role with Shortland Street, playing nurse Ellen Crozier for five years from 1994.

Here she remembers joining the cast (and initially thinking she wasn't cut out for television), becoming part of the Shortland Street family, and discovering afterwards that her character might have been more similar to Cheryl West than she realised.







- NZ Herald