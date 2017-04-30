Court battle between Eminem and National Party begins

Frances Cook is a Wellington based multimedia reporter for the New Zealand Herald.

It's a highly unusual day in the High Court; Eminem's Lose Yourself plays to a room of unsmiling lawyers and a High Court Justice.

While rap isn't usually played in court, this song is the centre of a legal battle between the National Party, and those who own the copyright on the song.

A backing track used in a 2014 National Party campaign ad was alleged to be an unlicensed version of Eminem's song, and today the case is being heard at the High Court in Wellington.

A first: sitting in the High Court, Eminem playing, as unsmiling lawyers and High Court Justice listen intently. — Frances Cook (@FrancesCook) April 30, 2017

Lawyer for the plaintiff Eight Mile Style, Gary Williams, said the National Party infringed copyright by using the song, or a substantial reproduction of it.

He said that even if the party only authorised the infringement, that in itself would be a breach of copyright.

Williams said it didn't matter if the song's lyrics weren't used.

He said there were three layers of copyright, covering lyrics, musical composition, and then the sound recording itself.

Continued below.

Related Content Eminem and National Party set for court battle National Party has May court date next year over Eminem accusations of copyright infringement Watch NZH Local Focus: Tougher gun control recommendations questioned

"The song Lose Yourself, is without doubt the jewel in the crown of Eminem's musical work," Williams said, in his opening statements to the court.

"Not only did the song win an Academy Award for best original song in a movie, it also won two Grammy awards.

"In short, Lose Yourself is an extremely valuable song.

"The licensing of the song has been extremely carefully controlled. Despite many requests, it has only rarely been licensed for advertising purposes.

"When licensed, it can command in the millions of dollars. That's how valuable it is."

Williams said there was evidence that the track the National Party used had previously been named "Eminem ABBR", which they took as meaning "Eminem abbreviated".

He said that track name was later changed to "Eminem-esque".

The full track used in the National Party advertisement was also played in court.

The advertisement itself was then played.

The case is set down for six days.

- NZ Herald