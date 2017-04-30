Cosmetic surgeon to the stars says Kim Kardashian's overdone things

It is her most famous - and most recognisable - asset, but Kim Kardashian's extraordinary derrière has become so large that even Hollywood's "bottom doctor to the stars" has said she's gone too far.

Her backside made headlines again last week as photographs taken on a Mexican beach revealed the cellulite that is usually airbrushed out of carefully approved images of the reality star.

And according to the Daily Mail, cosmetic surgeon Dr Aardon Rollins, who is said to have treated her, said the pictures should serve as a warning to other women considering the so-called "Brazilian butt-lift".

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 21, 2016 at 9:34am PDT

He said: "Let Kim serve as a lesson to anyone who wants to make a body part bigger. "If they have cellulite there before the procedure, then it will be there afterwards, too. People need to think about that or it will look bad like Kim's."

And he said of the 35-year-old's backside: "It's very big, maybe too big."

The reality star has never admitted to having her backside surgically enhanced, but Dr Rollins told The Mail on Sunday: "Fat was taken from her waist and put into her bottom. But it's transferring problem fat to another area. Problem fat is problem fat wherever it is. It grows in the same way as it would in the place it was taken from.

READ MORE:

• Married at First Sight: Celebrity edition

• Are these the most romantic All Blacks?

Continued below.

Related Content Watch NZH Local Focus: Tougher gun control recommendations questioned The most painful condition on earth Bar review: The Walking Dead, Atiu, Cook Islands

"Kim has had two children, she has put on weight and then lost it, then gained it again and lost it again. It's like blowing up a balloon and then letting the air out - there are ripples.

"No wonder it looks like that. She has everything going against her and there is nothing she can do about it - apart from get the airbrush out."

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 3, 2016 at 10:18am PST

According to Dr Rollins, who plans to open a London clinic this year, Kim has now lost her place as "top of the bottoms" to her young sister, Kylie Jenner.

"When people come in now, they ask for 'a Kylie'. She's younger, and her weight hasn't gone up and down like Kim's."

- Daily Mail