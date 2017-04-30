Rachel Hunter, Rod Stewart reunite for son Liam

Kiwi supermodel Rachel Hunter reunited with ex Rod Stewart to cheer on their son Liam Stewart at the Hockey Division 1B World Championship in Belfast on Sunday.

The pair watched the Great Britain vs Japan game with intense concentration alongside Rod's current wife Penny Lancaster , the Daily Mail reports.

The raucous family leapt to their feet to cheer as Great Britain beat Japan 4-0 in the important game.

Penny raised a Union Jack flag as Rod and Rachel clapped their son Liam, 22, who is a hockey player with team Coventry Blaze. He scored his first international goal against Estonia earlier this week.

The family grouped together for a picture after the game with Rachel wrapping her arm around her star son and beaming with pride.

So Proud ! Way to go @TeamGBicehockey such an amazing TEAM pic.twitter.com/bMAXHiQzW6 — RACHEL HUNTER (@rachelhunterx) April 30, 2017

Rod, Penny and Rachel have supported the athlete throughout his career.

After the Estonia game, Rod posted a video on his Facebook page of him watching the goal, enthusiastically saying 'my boy!' as Liam scored.

"Great Britain thrash Estonia 5-1 in Belfast, with my boy Liam scoring his first International goal!!" he wrote alongside the clip.

"It brought a tear to my eye, so proud!!"

