One of K-Pop's biggest stars G-Dragon to perform in Auckland

By Lincoln Tan

G-Dragon, one of the biggest names in K-Pop, is set to perform in Auckland as part of a world tour.

The Korean pop star and leader of idol group Bigbang will be going on a solo tour beginning June 10 this year, his agency YG Entertainment said.

He will perform at the Spark Arena on August 16 according to a schedule released on the agency's website.

The tour will kick off with the "G-Dragon 2017 Concert: Act III, M.O.T.T.E" in World Cup Stadium in Sangam-dong, Seoul.

The 28-year-old K-Pop icon, who has 13.9 million followers on instagram, will perform across four continents that will include Los Angeles, Toronto, New York, Macau, Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney.

G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, was born on August 18, 1988, and the Auckland performance will be his last show before he turns 29.

The tour - described on the website as a showcase of the "loneliness and anguish hidden behind the glamorous life from his massive success" - will be his second following the One of a Kind tour in 2013, which did not include New Zealand.

A post shared by G-DRAGON (@xxxibgdrgn) on Apr 9, 2017 at 9:14pm PDT

Often referred to as GD, he launched his solo career in 2009 with hit album Heartbreaker, which went on to become one of the most successful albums of the year, selling more than 200,000 copies and winning the Mnet Asian Music Awards for Album of the Year.

G-Dragon was named by Forbes Asia as the most influential person under 30 in Eastern Entertainment and Sports.

- NZ Herald