Harry Styles tour promoters Frontier Touring are cracking down on scalpers

Pop superstar Harry Styles is coming to New Zealand and promoters have gone out of their way to make sure ticket scalpers don't get the chance to cash in on his visit.

The ex-One Direction star will play Auckland's Spark Arena (formerly Vector Arena) on December 2, with tickets to go on sale on May 5.

But with the likes of Adele, J Cole and Ariana Grande's shows all being plagued by ticket scalping issues, promoters are attempting to get ahead of the problem.

Frontier Touring is implementing limits of four tickets per transaction and no physical tickets will be issued until October 16.

The buyer's name will be printed on all tickets and that person must attend check-in at the venue where they'll have to present their credit card, the account confirmation number (which is sent at the time of purchase), and photo ID which will be cross checked against a purchase list.

Then, and only then, will they be given non-transferable accreditation for entry.

Frontier Touring warns: "Tickets alone will not give you entry to the venue, you must check in as above to receive additional accreditation for entry."

Continued below.

Related Content Bar review: The Walking Dead, Atiu, Cook Islands Herald daily quiz: April 18 The seven deadly sins of Easter

That doesn't mean people can't buy tickets for their loved ones; the credit card holder doesn't have to attend the show, they just have to be there to check in whoever is going inside.

"Any ticket holder not able to provide the required purchase and identification documents will be denied entry to the venue," Frontier says.

As well as that, anyone found to have exceeded the ticket limit will have their additional transactions cancelled and anyone found to be reselling their ticket at an inflated price may have their transactions cancelled as well.

The crackdown comes after Consumer NZ partnered with counterparts in Australia and the UK to combat ticket scalping.

- NZ Herald