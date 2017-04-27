12:34pm Sun 30 April
What Matilda Rice's mum really thought of The Bachelor

Matilda Rice's mum was not a fan of her going on The Bachelor. Photo / Norrie Montgomery.
Matilda Rice's mum, Di, has revealed she really was not keen on her daughter going on reality dating show The Bachelor.

Matilda won the first season of the series in New Zealand, and remains in a happy relationship with Bachelor Art Green to this day.

But speaking to the Woman's Day, Di says when her daughter first went on the show she "wasn't a fan".

Matilda Rice and The Bachelor from season 1, Art Green. Photo / Norrie Montgomery.
"It's one of those things that could either go really well or really bad. I'm a feminist from way back, so we discussed things like misogyny and sexism but, ultimately, we all have to make our own decisions and live with the consequences."

Lucky for Matilda she and Art got along famously and now Di says she "loves Art to bits".

But not all Bachelorettes have been so lucky. Season 2 Bachelor Jordan Mauger recently revealed that he picked his winner, Fleur Verhoeven by flipping a coin.

Fleur reacted in jest:

Apple of orange? Might flip a coin... #flipacoin #BachelorNZ #thebachelor

A post shared by Fleur Verhoeven (@life_as_fleur) on

But her current partner Richard Wood revealed she was "humiliated", saying: "From my standpoint Mauger's motives, self-respect and respect for others were all extremely shallow.

"He behaved in a very selfish way without much consideration to others. I believe Mauger publicly humiliated Fleur rather than take on humiliation himself derived from his own decisions. That is possibly why the New Zealand public turned on him."

- NZ Herald

