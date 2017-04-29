Jason Gunn opens up on his life-threatening heart attack

Jason Gunn has spoken frankly about his heart attack and dealing with it now, three months later, saying he plans to make some changes but he won't change who he is.

The much-loved TV personality suffered a life-threatening heart attack in January and while it was certainly a wake-up call, he's now told the New Zealand Woman's Weekly he's "still in it".

"You're supposed to get that whole cliche aren't you? And then, next month, the book by Jason Gunn comes out that says, 'This has changed my life. I'm going to slow down'. I don't know. It's not in the past yet. It still affects me every day, more so mentally now. I'm still on the rollercoaster and hopefully, the big loops are behind me."

Gunn was in the gym when he felt a strange chest pain. He managed to drive himself to Whitebait Studios (the production company he runs with his wife Janine) and was still working on his laptop on the way to see a doctor.

However, he collapsed shortly after that and, "That was the first time I thought, 'Jeez, this could all end today'."

Gunn went into surgery to open a blocked artery and is now back to living his daily life, albeit at a bit of a slower pace than he's used to.

And while he's not going to stop working, he can now see that he got caught up in the showbiz life, taking on any job the networks offered to him and admits that "some of it was a mistake".

Now he plans to be truer to himself and what he actually wants to do. And he jokes that he can pretty much do whatever he wants because: "People will just say, 'Well he did just have a heart attack'."

- NZ Herald