Rebel Wilson is expected back in Australia any day now but her return to home soil isn't for a holiday.

The actress shot to fame for her role in the 2011 comedy Bridesmaids and continued her Hollywood success with the blockbuster Pitch Perfect franchise.

Despite all that, the actress is claiming it was Australian magazines that brought her acting career to a screaming halt - specifically a 2015 article from Woman's Day titled "Just who is the REAL Rebel?"

The article in question revealed Wilson had lied about her age claiming she was 29 when she was actually 35. It also alleged she had used a fake name and had described a different upbringing in Australia.

Wilson's birth name was Melanie Elizabeth Bownds.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Wilson's lawyer Renee Enbom told the court on Friday, "'Ms Wilson will give evidence that after the articles, her contracts were terminated. She was told she was too divisive ... it's destroyed (her) reputation as a fair and honest person."

Wilson is going after the publisher Bauer Media which owns women's magazines OK!, Women's Day and Women's Weekly.

OMG I'm actually a 100 year old mermaid formerly known as "CC Chalice" ....thanks shady Australian press for your tall poppy syndrome x — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) May 18, 2015

Enbom also told the Melbourne court that Wilson will present evidence to prove the articles led to her film contracts being terminated - articles which claimed the actress was a "serial liar" and "invented fantastic stories in order to make it in Hollywood".

One movie she allegedly lost out on was a role in Kung Fu Panda III.

The 37-year-old actress currently has only one movie coming out this year - Pitch Perfect 3.

The trial will begin on May 22 and Wilson is expected to attend in person.

Her finances are also expected to be made public to prove her lost earnings.

- news.com.au