Harry Styles heading to Auckland

One Direction superstar Harry Styles is headed to Auckland.

This morning the pop star announced dates for a world tour later this year will include Auckland's Spark Arena on December 2 - an early Christmas present for his legion of Kiwi fans.

Tickets are sure to be in extremely high demand for the single New Zealand show, and will be limited to four at a time.

Styles' self-titled debut album will be released globally on Friday May 12.

The 10-track album features the lead single 'Sign of the Times' which topped the charts in over 84 countries on release day.

Styles began to showcase his live show with a performance debut on NBC's Saturday Night Live, where he premiered the exclusive album track 'Ever Since New York' and the single 'Sign of the Times', with an additional stunning performances of the single on BBC talk show The Graham Norton Show.

He is set for upcoming appearances on NBC Today Show Summer Concert Series May 9, followed by a week-long residency on CBS The Late Late Show with James Corden May 15-18.

The Australian and New Zealand leg of the tour will see Styles perform at Sydney's Enmore Theatre, Melbourne's Forum Theatre and Auckland's Spark Arena this summer.

All tickets for these three shows go on sale on Friday May 5 via local ticket agents.

