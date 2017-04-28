Timon and Puumba have received their voices for the live-action remake of The Lion King

By Natalie Wolfe

Fans eagerly awaiting Disney's live action remake of The Lion King have received another treat after it was revealed the studio has found its Timon and Puumba.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen are in talks to play Timon and Puumba, respectively.

Seth Rogen is well-known as a comedic actor and had his breakthrough role in the 2007 movie Knocked Up.

Billy Eichner scored a Daytime Emmy for his quick-witted show Billy On The Street that sees him running around the streets of New York asking pedestrians questions.

The year 2019 will be one of the biggest ever for Disney after they revealed three of its most anticipated movies will be released that year.

The studio announced on Tuesday the sequel to their box office phenomenon Frozen will hit cinemas on November 27th, 2019, while the new Star Wars will be released on May 24 that year.

The live-action Lion King will hit cinemas on July 19.

Favreau revealed in February via Twitter that Donald Glover would play the main character Simba while James Earl Jones is set to reprise his role as the powerful Mufasa.

Looking forward to working with this legend. #Mufasa pic.twitter.com/1LszbWrcYT — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) February 18, 2017

Favreau also brought Disney's The Jungle Book to life last year with his critically-acclaimed live-action version.

Many lauded the fantasy film as Disney's best remake yet and it was also a huge commercial success, grossing more than $A1 billion at the box office.

Since The Jungle Book release, there have been high hopes for The Lion King remake which is still one of Disney's biggest films 23 years after its release.

The movie garnered two Academy Awards and peaked as the second-highest grossing film of all time.

