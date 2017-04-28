Disney star Michael Mantenuto found dead at 35

Former Disney star Michael Mantenuto has committed suicide at the age of 35.

The Miracle actor was found dead in his car in Des Moines, Washington, on Monday, according to Daily Mail.

A coroner has confirmed that the father-of-two intentionally took his own life.

The former actor and avid hockey player was best known for the 2004 Disney movie Miracle co-starring Kurt Russell about the US Men's Olympic hockey team that went on to win the gold medal in the 1980 Winter Olympics.

The real-life O'Callahan, now a retired Chicago Blackhawks and New Jersey Devils player, paid tribute to the actor who once portrayed him, saying: "Very sad, way too young.

Condolences and love to Katie and the family."

He was one of dozens of family, friends and acquaintances paying tribute to the former actor today.

It was his hockey skills that helped him land the plum role in Miracle.

In the film, which also starred Patricia Clarkson and Noah Emmerich, his hockey skills were put to good use as the film was about the 1980 US Olympic hockey team.

He starred in two other movies.

The first was the 2006 TV movie Dirt Bags with Melissa Joan Hart and Laura Bell Bundy.

And the next was 2008's Surfer, Dude with Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson and Willie Nelson about "a soul searching surfer experiencing an existential crisis".

After that he joined the Special Forces.

Col. Guillaume Beaurpere, who was the commander of Mantenuto's army unit, was the person who announced his death.

"Those of you that knew Mike will remember him for his passionate love for his family and his commitment to the health of the force," he said.

A graduate of University of Maine, and popular ice hockey coach, he is survived by wife Kati, daughter Ava, and son Leo.

Where to get help:



• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Samaritans 0800 726 666

• If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

- Daily Mail