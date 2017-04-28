The Simpsons skewer Donald Trump's first 100 days in office

By Mathew Murphy

The Simpsons have ridiculed Donald Trump's first 100 days, showing Sean Spicer taking his own life and Ivanka Trump being appointed to the Supreme Court.

The gallows humour starts with White House press secretary Sean Spicer hanging from a noose with a sign saying "I quit" and Kellyanne Conway quickly running away declaring that she doesn't want his job.



Then we see White House chief strategist Steve Bannon and senior adviser Jared Kushner at each others throats - literally.

Mr Trump however seems to be happy with the progress he has made in his first 100 days in office - which is officially on Saturday.

"100 days in office. So many accomplishments. Lowered my golf handicap; my Twitter following increased by 700; and finally, we can shoot hibernating bears. My boys will love that," he says in the clip.

In the scene, Ivanka Trump is given Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court while spruiking her fashion line.

It all seems too much for Marge, who is watching it all unfold with Homer on TV, as she realises she is out of Prozac.

"This was supposed to last me the whole four years," she says, looking at the empty bottle.

"Marge, please. Give the President of the United States some time," Homer replies. "He's only 70 years old."

It ends with the reminder that "we are 6.8 per cent of the way" through Donald Trump's presidency.

