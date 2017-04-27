Fleur's cheeky response to Bachelor's 'flip a coin' comment

Fleur Verhoeven - the Bachelor NZ Season 2 winner who was publicly dumped days after the show ended - had a cheeky comeback to Jordan Mauger's claims that he chose her with a coin toss.

Mauger yesterday told The Real Pod he had to flip a coin at the end of Season 2 to pick between the final two contestants, Verhoeven and Naz Khanjani.

In response, Verhoeven today posted on Instagram a picture of herself with an apple and an orange, saying she would "flip a coin" to decide which to eat.

Apple of orange? Might flip a coin... #flipacoin #BachelorNZ #thebachelor A post shared by Fleur Verhoeven (@life_as_fleur) on Apr 26, 2017 at 9:37pm PDT

On the day of the final rose ceremony Mauger still hadn't made the decision between Verhoeven and Khanjani, and he was "strongly encouraged" to choose somebody, he told the Spinoff-produced podcast.

"The first helicopter was waiting and [the producers] said 'who are they putting in it?'" he recalled, "so I flipped a coin."

Mauger picked Verhoeven and sent Khanjani home, before breaking up with Verhoeven two days after the show ended.

The revelations cap off a bad week for the Mediaworks franchise after contestant Claudia Hoskins shared her mental health struggles with current Bachelor Zac Franich.

The Bachelor hopeful revealed she once drove her car into a tree after a romance ended - raising concerns that the show's producers did not properly vet contestants or ensure they were given emotional support on the show.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (Mon-Fri 1pm to 10pm. Sat-Sun 3pm-10pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Samaritans 0800 726 666

• If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

- NZ Herald