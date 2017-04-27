40 years on: Inside Studio 54

Studio 54 was the place to be in the late 70s, hosting the world's biggest stars at the most extravagant parties.

Like all true hot spots, it burned bright and it burned fast. Within three years, the iconic club was closed, following a raid by the US tax department.

The wild success of the Manhattan club has forever been put down to owner Steve Rubell's first rule of partying: "The key to a good party is filling a room with guests more interesting than you."

Bianca Jagger was a regular - once riding a horse through the club on her 30th birthday - along with other 70s A-listers like Liza Minnelli , Diane von Furstenberg, Rod Stewart, Woody Allen and Michael Jackson.

While the club later reopened and continued to operate until 1991, it was never quite the same. But the legend of those first three years continues to live on.

- NZ Herald