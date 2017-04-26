Live: Max Key eats 500 chicken nuggets

Max Key has been a fame-hungry young man recently starting his new career as a full-time vlogger and DJ.

Now he's been spotted competitively stuffing his face in an eating competition at a Newmarket restaurant with pro-eater and model Nela Zisser.

The pair decided to take part in the 500 chicken nugget challenge at Tucks and Bao to make content for each of their online social media channels.

Zisser has a YouTube channel where she shows off her eating talents and Key has a vlog where he travels the country performing his DJ shows and taking part in random stunts and adventures.

"I thought it would be a fun idea to combine our channels to make some content" says Zisser who recently ate a giant chocolate Easter bunny in under 7 minutes last week.

Zisser has 108,430 subscribers and last year had a whopping 2.3 million views on her 10,000 calorie English breakfast challenge which took her 42 minutes to complete.

Max has 5371 subscribers to his vlogging channel but is more popular on Instagram with 61.5K followers.

