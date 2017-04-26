Vin Diesel flips out over Charlize Theron's kiss criticism

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Vin Diesel has defended his on-screen kiss with Charlize Theron, following the actress' comments that Diesel was like a "dead fish".

Diesel was put on the immediate defensive by the comments while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Theron and Diesel share a kiss in The Fate of the Furious, and Diesel has spoken glowingly of the smooch throughout press interviews for the film.

"Do I know she enjoyed it? Oh, my God, yeah," Diesel told USA Today.

"A kiss cannot lie, lips don't lie. No, they didn't. She OWNED it."

When DeGeneres asked Theron for her side of the story, she told the host: "I just don't get it. He's literally going around saying that I had the best time of my life.

"I like a little more movement in my men," she said. "It looks like a forceful kiss. It looks like I'm assaulting his face with my mouth."

When DeGeneres recounted Theron's comments to her co-star, Diesel leapt up from his seat three times, walking around the stage and calling to the audience.

"C'mon, guys! Do I look like a dead fish? First of all, you don't come on Ellen, with the wonderful animation of Finding Dory, and compare me to a dead fish. Right or wrong?"

The Fate of the Furious has been a box-office success and is expected to surpass earnings of $1 billion this week.

