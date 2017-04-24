New claim suggests JonBenet Ramsey was murdered by 'child porn ring'

A new documentary is set to explore the possibility JonBenet Ramsey was murdered by a Colorado 'child porn ring'.

The shocking new film, Casting JonBenet, features actors from around Boulder - where the Ramsey family lived - auditioning to play the roles of the central figures in the murder mystery.

One of the local would-be movie stars, according to The Sun, says in the film: "There was a lot of talk that there was a child porn ring going on in Boulder."

At other points in the movie, which will be released by Netflix this Thursday, residents who lived near the family discuss wild theories and conspiracies surrounding JonBenet's death in 1996, Daily Mail.

"This is Boulder, that is what you have to deal with, but I thought there was some sort of sexual escapade that got out of hand," one local says in the documentary, according to the newspaper.

"It's always somebody you know, nine times out of 10 it's always somebody you know," another person is heard saying.

The newspaper reports another person asks in the film: 'What you find is a lot of white collar crime, and possibly the child porn angle with everybody was just like 'why isn't this investigated?"'

The documentary is the second feature piece from Australian director Kitty Green. It is described as a new look at, "the world's most sensational child murder case".

Some of the roles different local performers audition for are: JonBenet, her brother, Burke, her father John, and her now-deceased mother, Patsy.

Continued below.

Related Content New DNA testing planned in JonBenet Ramsey murder case Handwriting expert says JonBenet Ramsey's mum, Patsy, wrote the ransom note found at murder scene Gone but not forgotten: Banished Kiwi tuck shop treats

Patsy Ramsey died in 2006 from ovarian cancer.

No one has ever been charged over the death of the six-year-old girl, who was found dead inside her family home on December 26, 1996.

Several hours before the youngster's body was found under a white sheet, Patsy Ramsey had called 911 and reported her daughter missing.

JonBenet had a fractured skull and it appeared as though she had been strangled.

Male DNA was found on her underwear, but authorities have never been able to match it to a suspect.

When John and Patsy called police they told them they found a ransom note demanding a payment of $118,000 - but said they could not tell authorities about it.

Despite being told about the note, police arrived to their home shortly after in clearly marked vehicles.

John and Patsy would remain the primary suspects in their daughter's death for more than a decade, and it was not until 2008 that police finally cleared them of any wrongdoing.

At that time, Patsy had been dead for two years.

John and Patsy would remain the primary suspects in their daughter's death for more than a decade, and it was not until 2008 that police finally cleared them of any wrongdoing.

At that time, Patsy had been dead for two years.

Late last year, Burke Ramsey filed a $750 million lawsuit against CBS a production company and seven consultants who all worked on a television special that suggested he killed his sister.

The lawsuit pertains to the CBS special The Case Of: JonBenet Ramsey which aired last September.

In the special, investigators conclude Burke - who was nine years old at the time of the murder - killed his six-year-old sister by hitting her over the head with a flashlight.

According to the lawsuit, Burke is demanding $250 million in compensatory damages and $500million in punitive damages for 'permanent damage to his reputation' resulting from the TV special's "false accusation that he killed his sister".

The suit was the second he had filed in relation to the TV special, after earlier a $150million lawsuit against Dr Werner Spitz, a crime expert whose interview about the case was used on the show.

Burke was exonerated by DNA evidence in May of 1999, a little over two years after the murder.

- Daily Mail

- NZ Herald