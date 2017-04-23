10:58am Tue 25 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Australia's Bachelorette Sophie Monk reveals the stars she's slept with

Kevin Connolly, Jason Statham and Sam Worthington are at the center of The Bachelorette's claims.
Kevin Connolly, Jason Statham and Sam Worthington are at the center of The Bachelorette's claims.

She was announced as Australia's new Bachelorette on Monday and now Sophie Monk has opened up about her old flames ahead of filming, in a candid new interview.

The 37-year-old spoke to The Kyle And Jackie O Show on Monday about her celebrity conquests in a game called 'Banged Or Haven't Banged', the Daily Mail reports.

Kyle and Jackie read out a long list of famous names and Sophie had to reveal whether or not she had been intimate with them.

READ MORE:
The Kiwi stars claimed by Australia
Why Paul won't return to TV 'nightmare'

She tried to wiggle out of the game asking the hosts: "Can't I say I've dated them?" But Kyle justified the reason for the saucy game saying: "Doesn't matter whether you've dated them, this is a fast track for guys so they don't get surprised on the show."

Omg I'm the new @bacheloretteau . I'm so excited but wetting my pants. #bacheloretteau

A post shared by Sophie Monk (@sophiemonk) on

The extensive list included names such as actor Jude Law, current President Donald Trump, Charlie Sheen, Kanye West, Ryan Seacrest, her former radio co-host Jules Lund and the host of The Bachelor and Bachelorette Osher Günsberg - all of whom she did not sleep with.

However she did admit to having slept with Kevin Connolly from Entourage, actor Sam Worthington (who is now married to Lara Bingle) and British action star Jason Statham, who is expecting his first child with fiancée Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Continued below.

Related Content

Kyle then threw in a red herring and asked if she had slept with her former radio co-host Mel B and her then-partner Stephen Belafonte to the laughs of the studio.

A post shared by Sophie Monk (@sophiemonk) on

While the singer said she had not, Sophie did reveal that she had been offered to join threesomes by couples on two different occasions.

"I felt very flattered, but no thank you. You know me, I do missonary, I'm not getting anyone else involved in that," she said.

Kyle told the blonde bombshell that he wanted her to find love, but said that he didn't think she would find it on The Bachelorette.

He added that their resident celebrity psychic, Georgina Walker said she would only be in The Bachelor relationship for two months at the most.

- Daily Mail

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 25 Apr 2017 11:44:21 Processing Time: 11ms