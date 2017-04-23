Australia's Bachelorette Sophie Monk reveals the stars she's slept with

She was announced as Australia's new Bachelorette on Monday and now Sophie Monk has opened up about her old flames ahead of filming, in a candid new interview.

The 37-year-old spoke to The Kyle And Jackie O Show on Monday about her celebrity conquests in a game called 'Banged Or Haven't Banged', the Daily Mail reports.

Kyle and Jackie read out a long list of famous names and Sophie had to reveal whether or not she had been intimate with them.

She tried to wiggle out of the game asking the hosts: "Can't I say I've dated them?" But Kyle justified the reason for the saucy game saying: "Doesn't matter whether you've dated them, this is a fast track for guys so they don't get surprised on the show."

The extensive list included names such as actor Jude Law, current President Donald Trump, Charlie Sheen, Kanye West, Ryan Seacrest, her former radio co-host Jules Lund and the host of The Bachelor and Bachelorette Osher Günsberg - all of whom she did not sleep with.

However she did admit to having slept with Kevin Connolly from Entourage, actor Sam Worthington (who is now married to Lara Bingle) and British action star Jason Statham, who is expecting his first child with fiancée Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Kyle then threw in a red herring and asked if she had slept with her former radio co-host Mel B and her then-partner Stephen Belafonte to the laughs of the studio.

While the singer said she had not, Sophie did reveal that she had been offered to join threesomes by couples on two different occasions.

"I felt very flattered, but no thank you. You know me, I do missonary, I'm not getting anyone else involved in that," she said.

Kyle told the blonde bombshell that he wanted her to find love, but said that he didn't think she would find it on The Bachelorette.

He added that their resident celebrity psychic, Georgina Walker said she would only be in The Bachelor relationship for two months at the most.

