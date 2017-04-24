Amber Heard confirms relationship with billionaire Elon Musk

Amber Heard has seemingly confirmed her relationship with Elon Musk.

According to Daily Mail, the 31-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with the 45-year-old billionaire at dinner together in Australia.

In the snap Amber's dark red lipstick could be seen on the Tesla co-founder's cheek.

She drew attention to the lip-marking in the photo by captioning it: 'Cheeky.'

Cheeky A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Apr 23, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

It seemed to be an intimate affair as they sat at a dinner table alongside each other while Amber placed her hand on the shoulder of the inventor and entrepreneur.

She rocked a white strapless dress and accessorize with plenty of jewelry including multiple bracelets, rings, and large dangling earrings.

Her blonde locks were worn down into waves flowing over her shoulders as she posed with her mouth agape to show off the dark red lipstick which was also on Elon's face.

The SpaceX founder and CEO was dressed comfortably in a black T-shirt as his hair was elegantly disheveled.

Having moo moo at Moo Moo Gold Coast with @AmberHeard, @CreepyPuppet and @CowanFilms A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Apr 23, 2017 at 4:42pm PDT

Elon shared a similar photo with the caption: 'Having moo moo at Moo Moo Gold Coast with @AmberHeard, @CreepyPuppet and @CowanFilms.'

- Daily Mail