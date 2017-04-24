Reporter chips Real Housewives of Melbourne star's teeth at the Logies

Real Housewives of Melbourne star Gamble Breaux is in need of a dentist after copping an injury during a round of interviews on the Logies red carpet.

The 45-year-old laughed it off like a trooper after Jewel Chic reporter Megan Castran accidentally chipped her two front teeth with a microphone.

Breaux clearly didn't let it ruin her night, showing off her new look with a smiling selfie later in the evening.

All I want for Christmas! Lost part of my both two front teeth on the red carpet with a microphone to the face! They say @rhosydney housewives are bad @jewelchic Don't worry babe! Love you @Foxtel @tvweekmag @lisapotasz A post shared by Gamble Breaux Wolfe (@gamble_breaux) on Apr 23, 2017 at 1:47am PDT

She joked in the caption: "All I want for Christmas! Lost part of my both two front teeth (sic) on the red carpet with a microphone to the face! They say @rhosydney housewives are bad."

Despite the unfortunate incident, Breaux insisted she wasn't angry with the reporter, telling her "Don't worry babe! Love you."

The grin-and-bear-it attitude certainly endeared her to fans, who praised her in the comments section.

"Oh my goodness @gamble_breaux this could only happen to you, honestly you still look amazing! Wouldn't have even seen it!" one user commented.

Another wrote: "Good on you for staying out ... I would have gone home."

- news.com.au