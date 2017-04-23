Dominic Bowden has revealed he's looking for love just like The Bachelor

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

He's the host of one of the biggest dating shows in the world, but Dom Bowden is looking for love just as much as The Bachelor, he has told Woman's Day magazine.

Bowden left the bright lights of Los Angeles to come home and host the show, helping Bach Zac Franich navigate the murky waters of dating 19 women at the same time on national television, but that's not the only reason.

LA wasn't enough for him anymore and he's looking for love somewhere more real - home.

"Once you've been to enough big concerts and the coolest parties, it feels a little like Groundhog Day, and what you really strive for are real and authentic experiences," he told Woman's Day.



Now he's home and his idea of the perfect woman is fittingly down to earth.

"I'd love to meet someone who has a good understanding of gratitude and compassion, someone who is thoughtful and kind. You can have fun and go on adventures with anyone, but it's really about getting those other things right," he told Woman's Day.

Last week on The Bachelor it was revealed that Bowden had a previous relationship with one of the contestants on the show, Karina Grant (above).





