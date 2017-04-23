7:21pm Sun 23 April
Dominic Bowden has revealed he's looking for love just like The Bachelor

He's the host of one of the biggest dating shows in the world, but Dom Bowden is looking for love just as much as The Bachelor, he has told Woman's Day magazine.

Bowden left the bright lights of Los Angeles to come home and host the show, helping Bach Zac Franich navigate the murky waters of dating 19 women at the same time on national television, but that's not the only reason.

Dominic Bowden with The Bachelor Zac Franich. Photo / Supplied

LA wasn't enough for him anymore and he's looking for love somewhere more real - home.

"Once you've been to enough big concerts and the coolest parties, it feels a little like Groundhog Day, and what you really strive for are real and authentic experiences," he told Woman's Day.


Now he's home and his idea of the perfect woman is fittingly down to earth.

"I'd love to meet someone who has a good understanding of gratitude and compassion, someone who is thoughtful and kind. You can have fun and go on adventures with anyone, but it's really about getting those other things right," he told Woman's Day.

The past relationship left deep divisions among contestants with many calling it inappropriate.

Last week on The Bachelor it was revealed that Bowden had a previous relationship with one of the contestants on the show, Karina Grant (above).


- NZ Herald

