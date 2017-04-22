Claudia Hoskins reveals mental health struggle, major accident

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Bachelor hopeful Claudia Hoskins has revealed she once intentionally drove her car off the road after discovering her then-boyfriend was cheating on her last year.

Fans of the reality dating series will recall Hoskins telling the Bachelor Zac Franich a little-known fact about her was that she once broke 19 bones in an accident.

Without context, Franich took that as a sign that Claudia was a bit of a dare-devil, but the truth is far more heartbreaking.

Speaking to Woman's Day, Hoskins said she was with her then-partner for 18 months and upon discovering online messages in which he bragged about the other women he'd been with, she flew into a state of rage, got in the car and left.

"I wasn't thinking about the consequences it would have on my family, my friends and my boyfriend - I just made a split decision in the moment. All I remember thinking was, 'How am I ever going to recover from this?'

"I didn't think I could ever be happy again and I didn't want to deal with the fall-out of the relationship. I just wanted the moment to be done. So I saw power poles and went for it," Hoskins said.

She was rushed to North Shore Hospital with breaks in her left arm, foot and collarbone, six crushed ribs, punctured lungs, a fracture in her spine and damage to her spleen and liver.

She spent two weeks there undergoing surgery on her lungs and collarbone and entered an extensive rehab programme. A psychiatrist also discovered Hoskins was showing traits of borderline personality disorder - a mental illness marked by instability in moods, behaviour and self-image.

While the accident was an awful time for her and her family, Hoskins says it was a real turning point in her life and ultimately made her a much stronger person - to the point where she felt ready to tackle The Bachelor.

"We discovered that relationships are a real trigger for me and typically I either feel really strong love or really intense sadness.

"I started learning dialectal behaviour therapy, which teaches you to take control of your thoughts and emotions, and in turn make rational responses...I now know I have the tools to handle another situation like that a lot better."

