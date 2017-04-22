Blake Lively slams reporter for asking who she's wearing on red carpet

DO NOT ask Blake Lively about her red carpet look - especially when she's walking the carpet to be honoured for her fierce advocacy against child pornography.

The actress was chosen to attend Variety's New York Power of Women Luncheon yesterday as an honouree for her fight against child pornography.

And, before she headed inside, the actress flipped out on a reporter who asked her what she was wearing.

"Really? At this event, you're asking me about my outfit?" Lively said, according to USA Today. "Seriously ... Would you ask a man that?" she added.

The actress then explained she was at the event to talk about her work with the Child Rescue Coalition.

"I'm here so we ... become more aware, and that we change, and that we build women up," she said. "So, you can ask me another question."

Blake Lively popping off after someone asked her about fashion at #PowerOfWomen - "Are we really doing this? Would you ask a man that?" pic.twitter.com/iPftkPfoeF — Maeve McDermott (@maeve_mcdermott) April 21, 2017

Lively, for what it's worth, looked stunning in her emerald green jumpsuit and was honoured alongside several women including Jessica Chastain, Chelsea Clinton, Gayle King and Audra McDonald.

Inside the luncheon, the Gossip Girl actress gave a powerful speech on her fight against child pornography and proved exactly why it was irrelevant to ask who she was wearing.

Guessing Lively didn't want fashion talk to distract from her #PowerofWomen cause: child pornography. A clip of her mildly graphic speech: pic.twitter.com/2iqEKidSw0 — Maeve McDermott (@maeve_mcdermott) April 21, 2017

Lively isn't the first female celebrity to implore reporters to think outside the box and break their traditional red carpet formula.

For the 2015 awards season, some of Hollywood's biggest actors started the hashtag #AskHerMore trending to encourage reporters to move away from some inane red carpet questions.

The ladies on the #ERedCarpet DO look stunning, but they're so much more than who they're wearing! #AskHerMore at the #GoldenGlobes!! — AmyPoehlerSmartGirls (@smrtgrls) January 11, 2015

