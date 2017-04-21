Seven Year Switch's Kaitlyn Isham allegedly punched by stepdad

By James Weir

As police records surface alleging Seven Year Switch star Kaitlyn Isham was "punched" in the face by her stepfather, the star's mother has played down her daughter's mysterious past and bizarre portrayal on the show.

An offence report obtained by news.com.au details an August 2011 incident in which Isham, 28, calls 911 and alleges she had been "punched in the face several times in the nose by her stepfather".

Following the incident, which took place in Florida, Isham's stepfather, Patrick Dabney, was arrested and charged with domestic violence. The charges were later dropped.

While Isham's mother, Donna Isham, would not comment on the altercation between her daughter and husband, she insisted to news.com.au it's a "very close family".

"She's always been a big-hearted girl," she said of her daughter. "She always has been, always will be. She's sweet, sensitive and very honest."

News of the domestic violence charge is the latest twist to come out about Isham's past.

Earlier this week, explicit photos of her appearing in videos on an adult online chatroom started circulating on internet forums along with a previous admission from the reality contestant that she'd spent time in rehab for a "serious drinking problem".

'SHE WAS CRYING AND VISIBLY UPSET'

"Kaitlyn appeared to have a slightly bloody nose and had blood on her left foot and blood droplets on her nightgown," the offence report states about the 2011 incident, which happened at Mr Dabney's Lake Worth home in Palm Beach County.

Isham was living with her mother and stepdad temporarily after graduating from college. The report adds she was "crying and visibly upset".

According to the statement, Isham told the officer the incident occurred in the kitchen after she slammed the microwave door closed several times while Mr Dabney was watching TV. Mr Dabney told her to "keep it down", so she slammed the door several more times to "irritate" him.

"Kaitlyn advised at this time her stepfather came into the kitchen and punched her in the face causing her nose to bleed," the reports continues.

The report states Donna Isham agreed her daughter "instigated a physical confrontation" with Mr Dabney by "intentionally making a lot of noise in the kitchen to upset him".

"Donna advised her husband and Kaitlyn do not get along and on this date it came to a head," the statement reads. "Donna advised she did not physically see the altercation but was aware that her husband punched Kaitlyn in the face."

Mr Dabney was asked if the incident was true and he replied "yes".

After both Isham and her mother refused to give written statements, Mr Dabney was placed under arrest and charged for "domestic violence".

Isham refused to give a statement or allow photos to be taken for evidence. "I just wanted you to scare him," the alleged victim told the officer.

When contacted by news.com.au about the altercation, she insisted she has a "great relationship" with her stepfather.

"This happened a long time ago during an incredibly tragic and emotional time for my entire family," she said in a statement. "I have a great relationship with my family, including my stepfather - and I am grateful for their love, trust and support. They are good people."

Fourteen months prior to the incident, Isham's brother Eric died at the age of 19. He was involved in a motorcycle crash in Florida.

THE PORNSTAR ALTER EGO

After Channel Seven's controversial relationship series Seven Year Switch premiered on Monday, it didn't take long for some viewers to recognise the bubbly blonde's face.

Explicit screenshots of Isham quickly began circulating on internet forums. It's reported the images were taken from videos she engaged in on adult webcam chatrooms under the usernames "Silly_Mermaid" and "Mermz".

Her activities have been earning her significant attention on various online chat forums, with users discussing their video experiences with "Mermz" as early as 2012. Her stepdad has also achieved notoriety among users on similar forums, with entire chat threads dedicated to trolling him.

"Kaitlyn is honest about her social website activity which happened several years ago during a very low point in her life," Channel Seven said in a statement about the explicit photos.

"As she rebuilt her life and came to terms with the heartbreaking loss of a treasured family member, Kaitlyn took control of mistakes she had made and tried to remove the offending vision that was no longer a truthful representation of her or her life."

The statement continued: "Regardless of Kaitlyn's well intentioned plan, some people have accessed the old vision and transferred that vision to their hard drives. Some of these people are now offering to sell this vision. Also available via this group is vision they are claiming to be Kaitlyn - in fact it is not Kaitlyn."

Isham's mother said she wasn't aware of her daughter's chatroom past.

"I don't really pay attention to stuff online - a lot of that stuff is not true so I just ignore it," she said.

'I WENT TO REHAB'

On her personal website, Isham - then 25 - wrote she moved to Australia after going to rehab for a "serious drinking problem".

"Working a dead end job as a server with a degree in broadcasting and a serious drinking problem I thought what the f*ck am I doing with my life!?" she wrote. "So I did the unthinkable ... I went to rehab (and) got sober and bought a one-way ticket to Australia. With no job, no place to live and not knowing anybody this is bound to be the adventure of a lifetime and I'm looking forward to sharing with the world!"

Since arriving in Australia, Isham studied media at RMIT university and has been trying to kickstart a media career by posting skit and parody videos online.

It's during this time she met her partner, Mark, and the pair signed up for the current series of Seven Year Switch. On the series, Isham is portrayed as kooky and eccentric.

Her mother told news.com.au Mark's "a nice guy" and the family see their daughter "all the time".

Isham's past didn't come as a surprise for some viewers who were shocked as they watched the blonde flailing her dildo around in front of her partner Mark during Monday night's premiere.

Later, she caused viewers to gasp again by massaging and flirting with her new experimental partner Michael.

