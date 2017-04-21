Seven Year Switch contestant Michelle Guest says she was fooled on the show

Seven Year Switch star Michelle Guest has slammed producers of the controversial Channel Seven reality series, saying she was "assured it was not going to be a reality television show".

Guest appeared in the first series, which takes four unhappy couples on the brink of separation and pairs them with a more like-minded partner for several weeks.

But Guest says she and partner Jason signed up to the show under the impression they'd be staying together during the experiment.

"We didn't know we'd be partner swapping. We thought we might be going away together ... maybe counselling sessions together," Guest told Mamamia.

She added: "It wasn't until a little bit later in the process we realised we weren't actually going to be together for some of it."

In the first episode of the series that aired last year, viewers watched on as Guest and her husband were split up and matched with another couple, Ryan and Cassie.

Guest says it wasn't until she came face-to-face with Ryan in the house they'd be sharing that she realised what was going on.

The mum-of-two also revealed the show she actually agreed to appear on was named Relationship Rescue.

"We were assured many times that it was not going to be a reality television show," she said. "We only found out what it was called the same time as everyone else did, when the first ad went to air."

Guest, who has reportedly split with Jason since the experiment, said she wouldn't recommend going on the series, adding: "It wasn't a lovely experience".

The second series of the show premiered this week and while viewers have already witnessed some drama play out, Guest says it's different because these contestants knew exactly what they were getting into.

" ... Who in their right mind would go onto a partner-swapping show?" she said.

