Meet the cast of Survivor New Zealand

Who are they and how do they measure up? We take a look at the 16-strong cast of Survivor New Zealand competing for the $100,000 prize.

Sala

Who:Youth worker, 40, from Christchurch

Key attributes: "I am strong. I am a big encourager and motivator. I also listen to people's ideas and will bring people together to get stuff done."

Why he's a threat: "I work hard and take initiative but can follow instructions well and am teachable," he says.

What makes him mad: "Betrayal and lies."

Mike

Who:Business analyst, 27, from Tauranga

Key attributes: "I feel that I've got all the skills the winner of Survivor needs: physical, social, stamina, and mental strength."

Why he's a threat: "I'm strategic, like big challenges, and like being pushed to my limit."

What makes him mad: Selfish people.

Dee

Who: Customer service rep, 29, from Auckland

Key attributes: "I am a huge fan and have been watching since 2000."

Why she's a threat: "I know Doritos work great as firestarter and that it is possible to steal a fish from a seagull."

What makes her mad: "If someone attempted to vote me out."

Barb

Who: Auckland mother, 53.

Key attributes: "I'm trustworthy, tenacious, practical, fun, calm under pressure, a self-starter and very good at reading people and situations."

Why she's a threat: "I have a lot of common sense and have lived a normal Kiwi outdoor life."

What makes her mad: "I don't want to be the worst in the tribe and embarrass my kids by being the first to go home.

Nate

Who: Senior police sergeant, 45, from Dannevirke

Key attributes: I am strong emotionally, and still reasonably strong physically. I am very strong mentally."

Why he's a threat: "I worked on some core strength and fitness training, and studied personality traits and neuro-linguistic programming."

What makes him mad: "If you cross me or lie to me - it will be extremely hard for me to respect you again."

Avi

Who: Youth expedition leader, 32, from Wellington

Key attributes: Adaptable, enthusiastic, reckless.

Why he's a threat: "I am very well-prepared to go into a group situation as a listener, leader, and facilitator."

What makes him mad: "I'm not great with snoring. Also repetition, as in conversation."

Shannon

Who: Zookeeper, 24, from Christchurch

Key attributes: "I'm physically strong, trustworthy and someone who doesn't require food to survive."

Why she's a threat: I'm a good strategist, I'll be strong in challenges and I'm a walking encyclopedia.

What makes her mad: "If I felt that (someone was) going to turn on me, or if they were becoming too big of a threat."

Lou

Who: Farmer, 19, from North Canterbury

Key attributes: "I'm a bubbly, friendly person who would give the shirt off my back if anyone needed it."

Why she's a threat: "I'm very adventurous and outgoing. Nothing will ever stop me."

What makes her mad: "People clicking their bones, thinking they're right when they're wrong, not being loyal, lying."

Lee

Who: Canyoning guide, 29, from Motueka

Key attributes: Laid back, inquisitive, adventurous.

Why he's a threat: He's so chill he could fly under the radar. His only gameplan is to "ride it like a wave, man".

Shay

Who: Business support co-ordinator, 27, from Hamilton.

Key attributes: "I'm always willing to work hard to achieve the end goal and have a lot laughs and fun along the way."

Why she's a threat: I've been doing boot camp four days a week to get fit. I also asked my father-in-law to teach me how to start a fire."

What makes her mad: "Whiny people and buzzkillers. There's nothing worse than when you're having a good time and someone kills your buzz."

Izzy

Who: Oil rig steward, 30, from Auckland

Key attributes: "I can rise to a challenge and be quite competitive. I'm inventive and can think creatively on the spot."

Why she's a threat: "I've travelled the world alone and have been in situations where I didn't know where I was going to sleep for the night."

What makes her mad: "I don't mind the dirt, spiders or not having comforts, but if people are fake, I find it hard to warm to them."

Jack

Who: Banking consultant, 22, from Lower Hutt

Key attributes: "I'm all about teamwork, getting the job done and chipping in until I get tired."

Why he's a threat: "I'll try to let other people make the big decisions so I don't get pinned for the big moves, but I will try to do enough so that if I do make it to the end I have a realistic shot at winning."

What makes him mad: "People who hate Kanye West just because he is Kanye West."

Tom

Who: Teacher, 26, from Tauranga

Key attributes: Happy, inquisitive, competitive.

Why he's a threat: "I'm lucky to have been able to travel to a lot of remote areas for surfing and camping."

Georgia

Who: Singer-dancer, 26, from Palmerston North

Key attributes: "I want to play the game as it comes, forming strong alliances, and give it everything I have."

Why she's a threat: "I trained, went to boot camps, ran, exercised and ate less to shrink my stomach to prepare for the worst."

What makes her mad: "Laziness, superficial, and untrustworthy people."

Hannah

Who: Kindergarten Teacher, 27, from Whangarei

Key attributes: "A very alternative, kickass, powerlifting, sassy pinup gal with pink hair."

Why she's a threat: "I live by a motto of 'fit, healthy and strong at any size'. Beauty and strength comes in all shapes and sizes. I want to prove to people you are not defined by a number."

What makes her mad: "Not much gets me riled up, but body shaming and judging someone based on what someone has said or on appearance."

Tony

Who: Former soldier, 55, from Gisborne

Key attributes: "I'm a former Infantry soldier and instructor who has spent many years in the outdoors, including a few years up in the tropics."

Why he's a threat: "I trained in the jungles of Malaysia/Brunei and Papua New Guinea and completed the Combat Survival Course in Malaysia."

What makes him mad: Blatant back-stabbing

LOWDOWN

What: Survivor New Zealand

Where and when: Airing every Sunday and Monday night from May 7, TVNZ 2

