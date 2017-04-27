Meet the cast of Survivor New Zealand

Sala
Who:Youth worker, 40, from Christchurch
Key attributes: "I am strong. I am a big encourager and motivator. I also listen to people's ideas and will bring people together to get stuff done."
Why he's a threat: "I work hard and take initiative but can follow instructions well and am teachable," he says.
What makes him mad: "Betrayal and lies."
Mike
Who:Business analyst, 27, from Tauranga
Key attributes: "I feel that I've got all the skills the winner of Survivor needs: physical, social, stamina, and mental strength."
Why he's a threat: "I'm strategic, like big challenges, and like being pushed to my limit."
What makes him mad: Selfish people.
Dee
Who: Customer service rep, 29, from Auckland
Key attributes: "I am a huge fan and have been watching since 2000."
Why she's a threat: "I know Doritos work great as firestarter and that it is possible to steal a fish from a seagull."
What makes her mad: "If someone attempted to vote me out."
Barb
Who: Auckland mother, 53.
Key attributes: "I'm trustworthy, tenacious, practical, fun, calm under pressure, a self-starter and very good at reading people and situations."
Why she's a threat: "I have a lot of common sense and have lived a normal Kiwi outdoor life."
What makes her mad: "I don't want to be the worst in the tribe and embarrass my kids by being the first to go home.
Nate
Who: Senior police sergeant, 45, from Dannevirke
Key attributes: I am strong emotionally, and still reasonably strong physically. I am very strong mentally."
Why he's a threat: "I worked on some core strength and fitness training, and studied personality traits and neuro-linguistic programming."
What makes him mad: "If you cross me or lie to me - it will be extremely hard for me to respect you again."
Avi
Who: Youth expedition leader, 32, from Wellington
Key attributes: Adaptable, enthusiastic, reckless.
Why he's a threat: "I am very well-prepared to go into a group situation as a listener, leader, and facilitator."
What makes him mad: "I'm not great with snoring. Also repetition, as in conversation."
Shannon
Who: Zookeeper, 24, from Christchurch
Key attributes: "I'm physically strong, trustworthy and someone who doesn't require food to survive."
Why she's a threat: I'm a good strategist, I'll be strong in challenges and I'm a walking encyclopedia.
What makes her mad: "If I felt that (someone was) going to turn on me, or if they were becoming too big of a threat."
Lou
Who: Farmer, 19, from North Canterbury
Key attributes: "I'm a bubbly, friendly person who would give the shirt off my back if anyone needed it."
Why she's a threat: "I'm very adventurous and outgoing. Nothing will ever stop me."
What makes her mad: "People clicking their bones, thinking they're right when they're wrong, not being loyal, lying."
Lee
Who: Canyoning guide, 29, from Motueka
Key attributes: Laid back, inquisitive, adventurous.
Why he's a threat: He's so chill he could fly under the radar. His only gameplan is to "ride it like a wave, man".
Shay
Who: Business support co-ordinator, 27, from Hamilton.
Key attributes: "I'm always willing to work hard to achieve the end goal and have a lot laughs and fun along the way."
Why she's a threat: I've been doing boot camp four days a week to get fit. I also asked my father-in-law to teach me how to start a fire."
What makes her mad: "Whiny people and buzzkillers. There's nothing worse than when you're having a good time and someone kills your buzz."
Izzy
Who: Oil rig steward, 30, from Auckland
Key attributes: "I can rise to a challenge and be quite competitive. I'm inventive and can think creatively on the spot."
Why she's a threat: "I've travelled the world alone and have been in situations where I didn't know where I was going to sleep for the night."
What makes her mad: "I don't mind the dirt, spiders or not having comforts, but if people are fake, I find it hard to warm to them."
Jack
Who: Banking consultant, 22, from Lower Hutt
Key attributes: "I'm all about teamwork, getting the job done and chipping in until I get tired."
Why he's a threat: "I'll try to let other people make the big decisions so I don't get pinned for the big moves, but I will try to do enough so that if I do make it to the end I have a realistic shot at winning."
What makes him mad: "People who hate Kanye West just because he is Kanye West."
Tom
Who: Teacher, 26, from Tauranga
Key attributes: Happy, inquisitive, competitive.
Why he's a threat: "I'm lucky to have been able to travel to a lot of remote areas for surfing and camping."
Georgia
Who: Singer-dancer, 26, from Palmerston North
Key attributes: "I want to play the game as it comes, forming strong alliances, and give it everything I have."
Why she's a threat: "I trained, went to boot camps, ran, exercised and ate less to shrink my stomach to prepare for the worst."
What makes her mad: "Laziness, superficial, and untrustworthy people."
Hannah
Who: Kindergarten Teacher, 27, from Whangarei
Key attributes: "A very alternative, kickass, powerlifting, sassy pinup gal with pink hair."
Why she's a threat: "I live by a motto of 'fit, healthy and strong at any size'. Beauty and strength comes in all shapes and sizes. I want to prove to people you are not defined by a number."
What makes her mad: "Not much gets me riled up, but body shaming and judging someone based on what someone has said or on appearance."
Tony
Who: Former soldier, 55, from Gisborne
Key attributes: "I'm a former Infantry soldier and instructor who has spent many years in the outdoors, including a few years up in the tropics."
Why he's a threat: "I trained in the jungles of Malaysia/Brunei and Papua New Guinea and completed the Combat Survival Course in Malaysia."
What makes him mad: Blatant back-stabbing
LOWDOWN
What: Survivor New Zealand
Where and when: Airing every Sunday and Monday night from May 7, TVNZ 2