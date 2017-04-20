Kim Kardashian's new 'diet' might be her dumbest claim yet

Kim Kardashian is known for her out-of-left field beauty advice, but her latest comment on weight loss is just plain stupid.

According to the Daily Mail, the 36-year-old star has credited illness as an effective weight loss method in the lead up to the Met Gala on May 2.

READ MORE:

• Why fans are hating on Lorde

• Does The Bachelor wear an earpiece?

Taking to Twitter, the TV personality appeared grateful to have the flu, which often leaves sufferers bedridden and unable to eat, because it affected her appetite just enough to lose weight ahead of the lavish event - albeit in a remarkably short period of time.

Posting on Wednesday morning, she wrote: "The flu can be an amazing diet. So happy it came in time for the Met lol #6Ibsdown."

The tweet was deleted quick smart, but not before the Twittersphere had the opportunity to see it and weigh in on the issue.

Fans took to the social media site to scold the star for her ignorance and for setting an awful example for her young fans.

Continued below.

Related Content 'I've never been so angry': Kris Jenner confronts Caitlyn Kardashians slammed for 'disgusting' fur coat selfies Caitlyn Jenner says Robert Kardashian 'knew OJ was guilty'

@KimKardashian #6lbsdown bad slogan 4 young girls who will pray 4 flu so they can lose 6 lbs. Be mindful of ur audience! U look same 2 me. — SmartyPants (@goldendebbie) April 19, 2017

@clydeemoser What until she hears about starvation in third world countries.... #6lbsdown #KimKardashian — Nougat Christ (@nougatjesus) April 19, 2017

It's estimated that over 20,000 people (largely elderly and weak) die each year from the flu you ****ing muppet. #6lbsdown https://t.co/WtjLqRp1B0 — Gregg Tilston (@greggtilston) April 19, 2017

I guess being rich also meaning getting sick and flus can be fun lol #6lbsdown — Risa (@RisaJoon) April 19, 2017

- Daily Mail