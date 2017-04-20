5:12pm Thu 20 April
Kim Kardashian's new 'diet' might be her dumbest claim yet

Kim Kardashian West's new 'diet' will shock you. Photo / AP
Kim Kardashian is known for her out-of-left field beauty advice, but her latest comment on weight loss is just plain stupid.

According to the Daily Mail, the 36-year-old star has credited illness as an effective weight loss method in the lead up to the Met Gala on May 2.

Taking to Twitter, the TV personality appeared grateful to have the flu, which often leaves sufferers bedridden and unable to eat, because it affected her appetite just enough to lose weight ahead of the lavish event - albeit in a remarkably short period of time.

Posting on Wednesday morning, she wrote: "The flu can be an amazing diet. So happy it came in time for the Met lol #6Ibsdown."

Kim's now deleted tweet. Photo / Twitter
The tweet was deleted quick smart, but not before the Twittersphere had the opportunity to see it and weigh in on the issue.

Fans took to the social media site to scold the star for her ignorance and for setting an awful example for her young fans.

