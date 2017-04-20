Meet the world's most beautiful woman, Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts has been named the World's Most Beautiful Woman for 2017.
The 49-year-old actress is "very flattered" to have picked up People magazine's annual accolade for the fifth time, and joked she'll be bragging to her good friend George Clooney, a double winner of the publication's Sexiest Man Alive title.
She said: "I am very flattered. I'm going to mention that in my Christmas card to the Clooneys this year."
Our favorite pretty woman #JuliaRoberts is PEOPLE's World's #MostBeautiful Woman - for the record fifth time! https://t.co/LuHlCkaONA pic.twitter.com/x9vr2kjR2Z— People Magazine (@people) April 19, 2017
Despite her beauty, the Eat Pray Love star insists she felt "awkward" in her early years.
Roberts- who has children Hazel and Phinnaeus, 12, and Henry, nine, with husband Danny Moder - first scooped the title in 1991 when she was 23 years old, a year after she shot to fame in Pretty Woman.
Looking back, the actress admits she had no idea how much the film would change her life.
She said: "People say, 'Oh, when Pretty Woman came out it must have really changed your life,' and it's kind of become this joke, but the truth is I was out of town when Pretty Woman came out.
"I was in another movie in this tiny little town that was showing 'Star Wars' in its first run. I remember reading ... ''Pretty Woman' came out this weekend and made this much money' and I thought, 'Is that a lot of money? Is that good? Is that great?' I didn't really know."
These days, the Notting Hill actress couldn't be happier with her personal life.
She gushed: "I mean every day my husband walks in the door it's like a recurring dream. I'm like, 'Ah, he's back!'"
- Bang! Showbiz