Consumer NZ to investigate complaints about ticket re-selling sites

Consumer NZ is joining overseas consumer groups to help investigate complaints about ticket reselling sites.

It will join forces with groups from Australia and the UK looking at complaints about sites such as Viagogo and Ticketmaster Resale.

"We've heard reports of tickets being sold on resale sites in New Zealand for up to twenty times their face value," Consumer NZ chief executive Sue Chetwin says.

"Customers also routinely report being stung by steep fees on these sites."

Consumer NZ is conducting an online survey into the sites.

Ms Chetwin says Consumer NZ wants to hear examples of:

• Exorbitant or inflated ticket prices

• Fake tickets

• Seats not being as described

• Fans being denied access to venues

• Tickets not being delivered

• High fees

• Incorrect credit card charges

• Poor customer service

Survey results will be used to identify problems in the ticket resale market and what needs to be done to protect consumers.

Australian consumer group Choice and UK consumer watchdog Which? are also participating in the research.

Ms Chetwin says reselling sites have already come under scrutiny from the UK's Competition and Markets Authority. In December, the authority opened an investigation into suspected breaches of UK consumer protection law by resellers. Issues identified include the adequacy of information disclosed by the sites.

Consumer NZ tips for buying tickets online:

• Sign up for presale ticket alerts;

• Buy tickets directly from the venue or the official ticket seller;

• Check resale restrictions before buying a resold ticket.

- NZ Herald