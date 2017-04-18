Street Chant win prestigious Taite Music Prize for 2017

After missing out on the prize once before, Auckland band Street Chant have just won the Taite Music Prize for their latest album Hauora.

The award recognises the best albums made by Kiwi artists during the past year and in previous years has gone to the likes of Silicon (2016), Lorde (2014) and Unknown Mortal Orchestra (2012).

This year saw Street Chant - made up of Emily Littler, Billie Rogers and Christopher Varnham - nominated for the second time, after going up for the prize in 2011 for their album Means, but the prize went to Ladi6 instead.

Now though, they've come in ahead of some of New Zealand's top artists including Aaradhna, Leisure and 2010 Taite winner Lawrence Arabia, among others.

As this year's winners, Street Chant have scored a cash prize of $10,000, recording time at Red Bull Studios Auckland and a year's supply of Red Bull product.

Two additional awards were also presented; one for the Independent Music NZ Classic Record Award for The Clean's Boodle Boodle Boodle and the newly created Auckland Live Best Independent Debut Award awarded to Merk 'Swordfish', which includes a $2000 cash prize and a live performance slot at Auckland Live Summer in the Square 2017/2018.

