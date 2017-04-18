The past catches up with Bachelor's Dominic Bowden

A contestant on a reality television show to find a life partner has been forced to reveal she was previously in a relationship with the programme's host.

In a dramatic plot twist the Bachelor New Zealand new "intruder" contestant Karina Grant has reluctantly confessed she and show host Dominic Bowden were once a couple.

As host, Bowden is often the go-between for the women and the man whose heart they are trying to won, Zac Franich.

Grant, a 23-year-old single law student, said she and Bowden split up three years ago.

The past relationship has left deep divisions among contestants with many calling it inappropriate. Contestant Rosie Wood announced "it had really divided the house now".

But the revelation was slated as a jealous move by some who called it an act of sabotage that may backfire.

Posted Gaynor Goddard on Facebook: "Rosie is out of line it's not that big a deal."

Wrote Michelle Nolan: "Rosie is way out of line. It is none of her business what so ever. All she is trying to do is sabotage another girls chances on the show [sic]."

"This wouldn't have happened if they just kept Mike Puru on", posted Alisa Matheson.

The Bachelor NZ is in its third series with 22 women vying for the heart of sportsman Zac Franich. After a series of group and single dates contestants are eliminated one by one at the weekly rose ceremony.



Last night's shock revelation may have been the ratings boost the reality love match show desperately needed afterarguably the most quirky contestants were eliminated in earlier episodes.

- NZ Herald