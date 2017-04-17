Lorde at Coachella: One out of the box - and in it too

Chris Schulz is the deputy head of entertainment for the New Zealand Herald.

If your first thought seeing Lorde hit the main stage at Coachella was, "She looks different," that's because, these days, she does.

Last time the Kiwi pop star was there was in 2014, playing alongside Pharrell and Skrillex on the back of one hit song and one hit album. At 17, she'd just finished school.

Today, on the last night of the first weekend of the three-day festival, she looked different, in her shimmering space pants and sheer top. "Oh my f***kng God," she declared, "This is the s***."

And she acted differently too. Taller, more statuesque, confident. Like a boss.

That attitude was evident from the opening tease of Green Light, when she opted not to play the full thing, instead choosing the throbby minimalism of Tennis Court, then Magnets, setting up a party atmosphere.

She also at on the edge of the stage and said, "This is a song for when you feel like a pain", freestyled some Kanye West, then played Liability, a new ballad, like she was in a bar with 30 people.

And she climbed up into the box suspended above the stage, an art installation set up like a teenage house party, dancing, drinking, singing, then falling out of it.

At one point, she looked out across the sea of faces, held her hand over her face, gasped, then moved that hand to her heart.

How many were watching? It's hard to tell, but when the camera panned back, fans were scattered as far as the eye could see.

More than 75,000 attend the festival, and it seemed like a great many were there - not to mention the many thousands more streaming it.

"Do you have one little burst of energy left? I want you to give me f***ing everything," she declared before Green Light, a million miles from the teen that played there last time.

Judging by their reaction, it looked like the boss got her wish.

- NZ Herald