Watch Lorde live as she previews new music

By Nicole Barratt

A super confident, smiling Lorde has kicked off her highly anticipated Coachella performance with a tease of "surprises".

The Kiwi pop star is playing before Sunday night's headliner Kendrick Lamar, on the last day of the Palm Springs music festival.

She opened her first major concert in two years and second Coachella appearance by teasing her most recent single Green Light, wearing silver pants and a lighter, sheer top.

But she soon kicked into more familiar territory, playing early single Tennis Court and her hit with Disclosure, Magnets.

"Coachella it is such an honour to be here with you. Oh my f****** god, this is the shit."

"I wouldn't have cone to Coachella without a couple of surprises," she promised.

Lorde is building up to the release of her second album, Melodrama, due out on June 16.

- NZ Herald