Lorde announces surprise US concert just hours ahead of performance

Lorde has sent her fans into a flurry after announcing $20 tickets to her first show in more than two years, just six hours before she is set to take the stage.

The Kiwi pop star left fans biting their nails after teasing them on social media this week, with a warning to watch her Twitter "and keep your Friday evening free".

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA.. watch my twitter tomorrow at 5pm. and keep your friday evening free — Lorde (@lorde) April 14, 2017

And, in true Lorde fashion, the Grammy-award winning artist surprised us all by announcing her first proper show, since she appeared at Vector Arena in November 2014, is tonight.

The concert, being held at Pappy and Harriet's, a honky-tonk bar and Restuarant in Pioneertown, southern California, at 6pm New Zealand time tonight sold out in "under a minute".

@lorde promoter just said UNDER A MINUTE hahahaha i'm DYING i love you — Lorde (@lorde) April 15, 2017

The all-ages show will go down just days before the 20-year-old is set to perform at major US festival Coachella.

"Let's get raucous before Coachella," Lorde said on social media.

$20 tickets because i'm 20 and because i love you. let's get raucous before coachella on sunday night AHH — Lorde (@lorde) April 15, 2017

This is not the first time Lorde has delighted fans with a surprise appearance.

The Green Light singer took the stage with producer Jack Antonoff in New York last late year, to raise awareness and money for vulnerable LBGTQ youth, despite not being on the official lineup.

Lorde also surprised audiences in 2016 when she come on stage at Coachella as a guest of Disclosure for one song.

In 2015, Lorde racked up the air miles to make a surprise appearance at her best bud Taylor Swift's concert in 2015, to perform her hit Royals.

