Underwhelming trailer for 'The Last Jedi' premieres

By Chris Spargo

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

The highly-anticipated trailer for the latest Star Wars film premiered on Friday afternoon during a panel featuring the stars and director of the upcoming film.

And after weeks and weeks of anticipation the two-minute preview for Star Wars: The Last Jedi proved to be underwhelming to say the least, offering fans little clue of what to expect from the latest installment in the series according to Daily Mail.

Instead, they got a lengthy speech from Luke Skywalker, which was delivered over John Williams' classic score.

And on the screen were a series of disjointed vignettes from the film which made little to no sense, including a brief appearance from the Millennium Falcon.

Not making the cut however was Carrie Fisher, whose Princess Leia was barely seen in the trailer in what will likely be her last appearance in the films.

The trailer opens right where the last film left off, with Rey (played by Daisy Ridley) on the rocky hideaway where she found Luke Skywalker (played by Mark Hamill) at the end of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The first shot is 10 seconds of darkness, and as the screen slowly begins to lighten it appears to show asteroids or meteorites in outer space, until a hand smashes down and reveals that these are rocks on the Isle of Skywalker.

A gasping Rey is shown for a fleeting moment before everything goes dark, and then the LucasFilm Ltd appears on the screen.

Continued below.

Related Content Carrie Fisher's daughter gives tear-jerking tribute at Star Wars Celebration Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok trailer has beaten a Star Wars record Video Watch: New Star Wars teaser

Luke can then be heard saying the word 'breathe' while the camera pans over the ocean around the island for another 10 seconds.

The next 8 seconds feature Luke saying 'just breathe' along with an aerial shot of the island and a shot of Rey in silhouette as she stares out into the ocean.

Things start to speed up over the next three seconds as a cluster of rocks move about around Rey's hand while Luke says: 'Now, reach out.'

Luke then asks as the screen turns black: 'Now, what do you see?'

Watch the full trailer above.

- Daily Mail