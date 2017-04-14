6:30pm Fri 14 April
Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar 'nearly fainted' in front of the Queen

By Bronte Coy

The cast of The Big Bang Theory. Photo / Getty
Kunal Nayyar is one of the most recognisable faces on television and is no stranger to rubbing shoulders with celebrities - but when it comes to the Queen, he has no chill.

Rajesh Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) and Penny (Kaley Cuoco) from The Big Bang Theory. Photo / Getty
The Big Bang Theory star was invited to meet the British monarch at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the start of 2017's UK-India Year of Culture, and told Ellen DeGeneres it turned him into a nervous wreck.

"We went to London to meet the Queen, and I was playing it off as 'whatever,' but I was actually very nervous inside," Nayyar admitted.

Actor Kunal Nayyar. Photo / Getty
"As soon as she enters, I begin to have the worst panic attack of my life. I start thinking, 'Oh, there's the Queen. I'm going to faint. Why am I going to faint? I've never fainted in my life.'"

Despite all his nerves, the actor's interaction with the Queen lasted approximately "six seconds" - just enough time for her to confuse him with another famous Indian actor.

"She said 'nice to see you again,' and I was like 'OK, but I'm not Dev Patel ...'" he joked, referencing the Slumdog Millionaire star.

"I don't know what she thought I was."

Nayyar and his wife also met Duchess Kate and Prince Harry.

Actor Kunal Nayyar and wife model Neha Kapur. Photo / Getty
"She [the Duchess] told my wife she was beautiful - but she didn't say anything to me," he laughed.

- news.com.au

