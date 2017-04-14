Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar 'nearly fainted' in front of the Queen

By Bronte Coy

Kunal Nayyar is one of the most recognisable faces on television and is no stranger to rubbing shoulders with celebrities - but when it comes to the Queen, he has no chill.

The Big Bang Theory star was invited to meet the British monarch at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the start of 2017's UK-India Year of Culture, and told Ellen DeGeneres it turned him into a nervous wreck.

"We went to London to meet the Queen, and I was playing it off as 'whatever,' but I was actually very nervous inside," Nayyar admitted.

"As soon as she enters, I begin to have the worst panic attack of my life. I start thinking, 'Oh, there's the Queen. I'm going to faint. Why am I going to faint? I've never fainted in my life.'"

Despite all his nerves, the actor's interaction with the Queen lasted approximately "six seconds" - just enough time for her to confuse him with another famous Indian actor.

"She said 'nice to see you again,' and I was like 'OK, but I'm not Dev Patel ...'" he joked, referencing the Slumdog Millionaire star.

"I don't know what she thought I was."

Nayyar and his wife also met Duchess Kate and Prince Harry.

"She [the Duchess] told my wife she was beautiful - but she didn't say anything to me," he laughed.

- news.com.au