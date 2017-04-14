3:56pm Fri 14 April
'Hiking makes us thirsty!': Pink multi-tasks in proud public breastfeeding selfie

Singer Pink is proud breast feeding in public. Photo / Instagram.
Pink is a busy mum and music megastar, which means she's a pro when it comes to multi-tasking.

The 37-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of herself breastfeeding her two-month old son Jameson while out enjoying a hike.

"Hiking makes us thirsty! #happybaby #hotpocket #normalizebreastfeedingyo #arewethereyet," she captioned the cute snap.

Pink's long been an advocate when it comes breastfeeding in public.

As well as posting numerous photos on social media, the singer told British talk show host Alan Carr about a man who had shown disgust when he saw her breastfeeding daughter Willow in public in 2012.

The singer told Carr she was nursing her daughter in a restaurant under a "Hooter Hider".

"I had a cover on," Pink said. "And this guy walks by, and he was like, 'Ughhh.' He was just disgusted. I was like, 'You didn't get enough hugs when you were little'.

She added: "I think breastfeeding is healthy and natural and it's a comfort to my baby."

- news.com.au

