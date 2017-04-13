Cyclone Cook: Nadia Reid cancels Auckland show for a second time

Cyclone Cook has forced the cancellation of Nadia Reid's show in Auckland tonight.

The Lyttleton singer-songwriter had already postponed her Tuning Fork show to tonight due to a virus.

But a statement released today said the cyclone currently hitting the country had "grounded members of Nadia's band in Wellington" and she was unable to perform.

On Facebook, she wrote: "I promise you we'll reschedule this show and it'll be amazing.

"I'm sorry for any inconveniences this has caused anyone, and I'm sure Cyclone Cook is sorry too."

A new date would be announced after Easter weekend, she promised.

She's in the middle of a tour promoting her second album, Preservation.

