Married At First Sight: Bride's irrational last-ditch flight

By James Weir

It seems Married At First Sight's controlling groom Anthony has backflipped on his feelings for Nadia - leaving her in such an anxious state that she frantically boards a flight to confront him about their crumbling future face-to-face.

It's not at all rational and I'm loving every second of it.

"The experiment is over," voiceover lady and star newsreader of Nine's Today Show Georgie Gardener tells us.

So why are we all still here?

To pad things out, of course. Yes, the final verdicts have been given. And for the next two nights, we'll be following the couples in their everyday lives outside of the experiment. It's literally an hour of watching all the couples doing housework.

We catch up with everyone following the vow renewals and find out how they're dealing with the long-distance situation.

Nadia and Anthony are flailing and it seems their relationship has taken a turn. Their union is now festering with even more confusion, resentment and doubt.

Despite Anthony previously insisting on Nadia moving to Sydney so he can lock her in his apartment with nothing but a vacuum cleaner and a Thermomix, they're trying the long-distance thing.

"We definitely miss each other. We've been together 24/7 for two months and we've had a great time together," Nadia says robotically from the safety of her couch that's located in a different state to Anthony.

She says she's optimistic about her future with Anthony. I'm optimistic the Donut King that shut down at Westfield will reopen and the stupid yoghurt place that opened up in its place will be run out of town, but sometimes things just don't work out in life.

Nadia's a funny lady. For eight weeks, she railed against Anthony's insistence that she should move her entire life to be with him in Sydney. But now she's back to her life in Brisbane, she misses his controlling ways.

Anthony's attitude has also flipped. He's still a jerk, but he's kind of loving being away permanently from his wife.

We witness tension build between them during a Skype call. Nadia lays on her bed in front of her Mac like she's Carrie Bradshaw writing a not-very-edgy article about a new sex position called something like the Texan Wind Tunnel.

And Anthony positions his camera at a rather unfortunate angle.

Nadia starts not-so-subtly hinting she would like to move to Sydney now please.

"Lots have changed ... I mean, as soon as I got back I found out my lease is expiring so I need to make some decisions," she says.

She acknowledges she looks silly begging for Anthony to let her move in when, for the past two months, she's rejected the suggestion.

But now her landlord's kicked her out in one of those crushing scenes. What was she to do? Where was she to go? She was out on her fanny. So over the bridge from Flushing to the ... wait. Sorry.

Back to Skype.

Anthony serves up some real talk.

"It weighs on my mind that not only do we need to overcome the distance burden but at the same time my career choice and my lifestyle is not sustainable for a relationship long term," he says bluntly. "You're gonna need me to be around when you have days off for example and there will be times where I'm just not going to be."

Nadia's confused about Anthony's complete backflip on the feelings he expressed in his vows.

At the end of the Skype call, he tells her to go to bed and it's like two in the afternoon and she mumbles something to herself.

She's so angry she just glares at him and stays completely still in the hope he'll think her camera has frozen and just hangs up.

Nadia's world is crumbling down and she yearns for the days when Anthony would insist on approving her outfits everyday. She starts frantically scrubbing the sink for hours. We hide in a bunch of flowers on the dining table and watch her.

The next moment, she decides to do something completely sane and rational. She books a flight to Sydney so she can harass him about their future in person.

Anthony has had enough of all this drama and says the pressure of a long distance relationship is "overwhelming".

I should point out it's been, like, five days.

"It's good. But it's not great."

Elsewhere around the country, the other couples are having similar struggles.

Vanessa isn't coping with the distance from Andy and she freaks out when he tells her he's pissing off to Mount Everest by himself. As highly-strung as Vanessa is, I'm afraid I have to sympathise with her and admit I too would be concerned if my boyfriend told me he was leaving me to go live on a mountain for an undisclosed period of time.

Andy doesn't share the same concerns as Vanessa and quickly get back to doing his ... He ... He gets back to work on ... OK, I have no idea what Andy is doing here.

We also catch up with the couples who ended their journeys at the vow renewal ceremony.

Sean and Susan are still talking occasionally and say they might get back together but I'm pretty sure they're just trolling us now.

In Adelaide, we peer through Jesse's window and watch him sleeping alone in his childhood bed at his mum's house.

And after dumping Jesse, Michelle acts confident about her decision. "I'm back on the Perth scene," she tells us. And it truly sounds super fun. But we soon find out the "Perth scene" really just involves Michelle running things through the dishwasher over and over and unstacking it.

Clearly, Michelle is doing single life all wrong. Girl needs to LIVE. IT UP.

And her first step in doing this is to stop unstacking the dishwasher.

After all, the best thing about being single is never unstacking the dishwasher. The dishwasher is the cabinet. That's where all the dishes live. And occasionally rubbish when guests come over unexpectedly.

news.com.au